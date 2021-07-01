Medical Exoskeleton Market Size, Emerging Trends, Latest Technological Advancement by 2027 with Leading Companies – Parker Hannifin, ReWalk Robotics, US Bionics, Tyromotion GmbH

The market for medical exoskeleton is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as increase in the number of orthopaedic surgeries, rise in the geriatric population and growing incidences of road accidents. However, the factor such as high cost of the product and regulatory concerns are likely to act as challenges for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the fastest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific is recognized as a developing market for the medical devices. The market growth is expected due to the rising developments by the Chinese, Japanese, South Korean and Indian companies in the market of medical exoskeleton. In addition, the market for medical exoskeleton in Australia is expected to grow due to the development in the healthcare system.

The major players operating in the medical exoskeleton market include, ReWalk Robotics, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation (Indego), CYBERDYNE, INC., Bionik Laboratories Corp., Hocoma AG, Tyromotion GmbH, B-Temia Inc., US Bionics Inc. and Gogoa Mobility Robots. The market has carried out various organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market which has assisted in strengthening their product offering in the market.

Also, it is expected that rising numbers of spinal cord injury across Australia are likely to add for the growth of market. The major factor that is likely to contribute the growth of the medical exoskeleton market is the growing geriatric population in the Japan, China, South Korea and India.

Extremity Insights

The global medical exoskeleton market by extremity segments was led by lower body exoskeleton segment. In 2018, the lower body exoskeleton segment held a largest market share of 68.1% of the medical exoskeleton market, by extremity. However, the upper body exoskeleton segment is expected to be the fastest growing segments of the market in 2027 owing to increasing incidences of the shoulder pain, neck pain and other upper extremity among the working class which is expected to become the major factor for the growth of the medical exoskeleton market.

Strategic Insights

Organic and inorganic growth strategies were observed in global medical exoskeleton industry. The organic strategies which were conducted more compared to the inorganic strategies for the Medical Exoskeleton. For instance, in June, 2019, ReWalk Robotics announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its ReStore soft exo-suit system. The approval has helped in the sales of the product to the rehabilitation centers across the United States. Thus, the organic strategy has enabled the company to grow its business in the market.

The report segments the global medical exoskeleton market as follows:

Global Medical Exoskeleton Market – By Drive Type

Pneumatic Actuator

Hydraulic Actuator

Electric Actuator

Mechanical

Shape Memory Alloy Actuator

Other Actuator

Global Medical Exoskeleton Market – By Type

Powered Exoskeleton

Passive Exoskeleton

Global Medical Exoskeleton Market – By Extremity

Lower Body Exoskeleton

Upper Body Exoskeleton

Global Medical Exoskeleton Market – By Application

Spinal Cord Injury

Multiple Sclerosis

Cerebral Palsy

Stroke

Others

Global Medical Exoskeleton Market – By End User

Rehabilitation Centers

Physiotherapy Centers

Others

High Market Potential In Developing Nations

With increasing costs of manufacturing against their practices, the medical device manufacturers are struggling to generate enough revenue to please their investors. The emerging markets are expected to be the crucial factor for offering better and lucrative growth opportunities for the market players to expand their business and geographic reach. The treatment for the musculoskeletal diseases and orthopedic conditions become more straightforward due to the help of the advancement in the technologies.

As compared to consuming heavy dose medicines and hectic therapies, braces and supports have reduced the number of the consumption of the medication and the treatments. The exoskeleton devices have helped so many patients to manage and reduce their pains and helped to move along with the other healthy people. Also, the healthcare expenditure has created lots of opportunities for the developing nations to provide better and more services and facilities to their people. Regions such as Asia, the Middle East, and Africa are investing more in the healthcare sectors.

