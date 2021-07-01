Meter Data Management System Market Recent Trends, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Key Business Strategies by Top Key Players: Honeywell , Abb , Siemens , Schneider Electric

Global meter data management system market is valued at approximately USD 168 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.1 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. The advent of smart meters and smart infrastructure is considered as a major growth trend for the global meter data management system market.

Key drivers for the meter data management system market are growing adoption of advanced metering technology, progressing deployment of smart meters, increasing volume of meter data coupled with demand for grid reliability and outage management. Adoption of advance metering technologies facilitates monitoring and measuring the consumers information. AMI adoption offers operational and financial benefits and eliminates the requirement of on-site meter reading, improves energy theft detection and response to power outages. It also brings financial gains to utility, gas and water companies through reduction in maintenance and equipment costs. It is an integrated system of communication, smart meters and data management systems that enables communication between customers and utilities.

Some market players include-

Honeywell

Abb

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Itron

Landis+Gyr

Kamstrup

Diehl

Alcara

Sensus (Xylem)

Powel Eaton

For instance, as per the U.S. Energy Information Administration, in 2016 U.S. electric utilities has installed about 71 million advanced metering infrastructure smart meters representing about 47% of the electricity consumers in the United States. Similarly, the government of India sanctioned about 12 smart grid projects in 2019 involves the implementation of advanced metering infrastructure. Thus, adoption of advance metering infrastructure is supplementing the adoption & growth of meter data management system market. Furthermore, smart city initiatives by emerging economies is expected to create lucrative growth prospects of the meter data management system market across the globe. However, lack of standards and threat of cyber security and vulnerability act as a key restraint for the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the meter data management system market is segmented into component, utility type, application and end-user. On the basis of component, the market is sub-segmented into software and hardware of which software segment holds the major share owing to growth in data volume generated with the smart meter installation. Meter data management software is used for processing and to co-relate the data for supporting accurate billing. The utility type segment is classified into electricity, gas and water. Further, end-use segment is sub-classified in to residential, commercial and industrial of which residential segment dominates the market due to government support towards the adoption and deployment of smart meters. With the meter data management system, consumers have access to the energy consumption data through the meter data management system that lead towards improvement in the consumers energy consumption. The application segment is diversified into smart grid, energy storage, microgrid, EV charging and others.

