Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market Latest Innovations, Future Scope And Trends by 2026

Global Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market is accounted for $790.36 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2450.36 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing demand for sustainable and recyclable products, easy availability of raw materials and low price of the compound. However, MES has limitations regarding hydrolysis over anionic surfactants is restraining the market growth.

Methyl ester sulfonate (MES) is a group of anionic surfactants which is derived from renewable resources such as natural fats and oils. It has high detergency and calcium ion steadiness. It can be made by the sulfonation of soaked fatty acid methyl esters, RCH2CO2Me derived from natural fats and oils. MES has attractive biological properties such as low toxicity and easy and rapid degradation, as compared to other surfactants.

Amongst application type, Detergents segment is expected to remain attractive during the forecast period owing to enlarge in demand for domestic cleaning products including dish washing and washing laundry. By Geography, North America is expected to grow at the largest market share during the forecast period. Increasing demand for MES is expected to plunge slightly due to the shifting trend towards the use of liquid detergents.

Some of the key players in global methyl ester sulfonate market are Wilmar International Ltd., Stephan Company, Cosmique Pvt. Ltd., Lion Corporation, K2 Industries, Guangzhou Keylink Chemical Co., Ltd, KLK OLEO, Guangzhou Lonkey Industrial Co Ltd., Sinopec Jinling Petrochemical Co.,Ltd, Chemithon Corporation, Emery Oleochemicals and Fenchem.

Physical Forms Covered:

– Liquid

– Powder

– Flakes

Application Types Covered:

– Personal Care

– Dish Wash

– Detergents

– Other Application Types

