Micro Server Market Analysis, Size, Share, Overview, Growth Analysis, Emerging Technologies and Trends by Forecast to 2023

As per a detailed analysis by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global micro server market is likely to demonstrate a CAGR of 43% during the forecast period (2017-2023). Micro servers can be defined as compact modular hardware servers which constitute of shared infrastructure through which small servers are packed to a common network. The servers generally function on low computing power, are less expensive, and are specifically designed to make maintenance and installation simple.

The micro server market is stealing the spotlight across the globe due to the surging need to improve the operational efficiency of the server infrastructure. The surging requirement for high-density server, augmenting demand for cloud services for several applications, a growing number of SMEs, and low power consumption are some of the major factors anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market in the foreseeable future. They are extensively used in data centers required in critical technological services. With large-scale data centers making their presence across the world, the micro sensors market is gaining prominence at a rapid pace. Moreover, the growth rate of infrastructure for the cloud in technologically advanced regions is benefiting the market growth to a large extent.

On the contrary, the dearth of awareness regarding micro server coupled with the limited computing power not suitable for heavy server application is considered some of the top barriers restricting the growth of the market during the assessment period.

The top players dominating the global micro server market comprises Dell (U.S.), Hewlett Packard (U.S.), Hitachi (Japan), Fujitsu (Japan), IBM (U.S.), NEC (Japan), AMD (U.S.), Quanta (Taiwan), Acer Inc. (Taiwan), Tyan (Taiwan), Calxeda, Inc. (U.S.), and others.

The micro server market is segmented on the basis of processor, component, organization size, and application.

Based on the component, the micro server market is segmented into solutions and service.

By mode of the processor, the market is bifurcated into Intel, ARM, and others. Among these, the Intel-based processor is anticipated to gain prominence due to the high availability of various kinds of ICs along with the use of 14 nm process technology to manufacture chips. This makes the chips faster while using operating power below 7 W.

The application segment constitutes of media storage, data center, data analytics, cloud computing, and others. Among these, the data center facility is likely to expand at a significant rate as they consume less space and power and are less expensive than traditional enterprise-class rack servers.

Based on organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs.

Geographically, the micro server market span across regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

The Asia Pacific region has been observed to register the highest CAGR during the appraisal period. The growth of the regional market can be ascribed to the presence of major semiconductor manufacturing hub in economies like Japan, China, and South Korea. The growth in data traffic due to the rising number of tablets and mobile users is highly contributing to the growth of the regional market.

The North American region acquires a substantial share in terms of value due to the early adoption of micro server in display systems, smartphones, and other electronic gadgets. The advancing technology in the semiconductor industry is contributing to the growth of the market across the globe. The regional market also depends on mobile computing, IT spending, and the cloud computing market. The presence of industry bigshots like HP, Dell, and AMD is playing a crucial role in the entire market, with HP currently leading the micro server market. As the media storage market in this region is expanding at a rapid pace, taking into account the trends like satellite, mounting video-on-demand, high-definition, Telco networks, and 3D production by studios, the regional market is anticipated to gain an impetus.

May 3, 2019: Trend Micro has declared that it has been appointed to secure its VMware environments by Persistent Systems after a successful endpoint security deployment. The solutions chosen are Trend Micro’s signature server security solution, Deep Security, and Apex One endpoint security. Persistent Systems has been using these solutions to secure its 11,000 endpoints for years.

