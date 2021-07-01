Military Night Vision System Market Share, Size, Industry Growth and Forecast 2027: ATN Corp, Elbit Systems Ltd, Intevac, L3 Technologies

The night vision system in the military enables soldiers to carry out vital military operations in low-light conditions during the night. Army in various countries is collaborating with several defense technology companies to bring out the latest innovations for enhanced night vision systems. Besides, increasing expenditure by the government in defense and military is further expected to boost the night vision system in the military market.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends and restrictions of the segments and sub-segments are mentioned in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Military Night Vision System market.

Companies Mentioned:-

– ATN Corp

– BAE Systems

– Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

– Collins Aerospace

– Elbit Systems Ltd.

– FLIR Systems, Inc.

– Intevac, Inc.

– L3 Technologies, Inc.

– Photonis Technologies SAS

– Thales Group

The global military night vision system market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, and application. Based on product type, the market is segmented as camera, scopes, and goggles. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented as image intensifier, infrared illumination, and laser. The market on the basis of the application is classified as surveillance, navigation, targeting, and others.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Military Night Vision System Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Military Night Vision System Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Military Night Vision System Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Military Night Vision System Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

