Molecular Sieve Adsorbents Market Size 2019 | Global Industry Forecast Report 2025

Molecular Sieve Adsorbents market, molecular sieves are crystalline, highly porous materials, which belong to the class of aluminosilicates and are available in the form of beads, pellets and powder. These crystals are characterised by a three-dimensional pore system, with pores of precisely defined diameter. The corresponding crystallographic structure is formed by tetrahedras of (AlO4) and (SiO4).

The production of molecular sieve adsorbent is estimated from 229557 MT in 2012 to 305928 MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 7.44%. In 2016, the global zeolite molecular sieve market is led by EU. China is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of zeolite molecular sieve are fragmented. The top players cover UOP (Honeywell), CECA (Arkema), Tosoh Corporation, Grace and Zeochem AG etc., which are playing important roles in global Molecular Sieve Adsorbents market. UOP (Honeywell) is the world leader, holding 24.30% production market share in 2016.

Global Molecular Sieve Adsorbents market size will increase to 1450 Million US$ by 2025, from 1010 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Molecular Sieve Adsorbents.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

UOP (Honeywell)

CECA (Arkema)

Tosoh Corporation

Grace

Zeochem AG

CWK

KNT Group

Zeolites & Allied Products

Haixin Chemical

Shanghai Hengye

Fulong New Materials

Pingxiang Xintao

Zhengzhou Snow

Luoyang Jianlong Chemical

Henan Huanyu Molecular Sieve

Shanghai Jiu-Zhou Chemical

Anhui Mingmei Minchem

Shanghai Zeolite Molecular Sieve

Zhongbao Molecular Sieve

Molecular Sieve Adsorbents Breakdown Data by Type

3A

4A

5A

Type X

Other

Molecular Sieve Adsorbents Breakdown Data by Application

Air Separation

Petroleum Refining

Petrochemicals

Refrigerants

Natural Gas

Molecular Sieve Adsorbents Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Molecular Sieve Adsorbents capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Molecular Sieve Adsorbents manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

