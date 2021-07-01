Molecular Sieve Adsorbents Market Size 2019 | Global Industry Forecast Report 2025
Molecular Sieve Adsorbents market, molecular sieves are crystalline, highly porous materials, which belong to the class of aluminosilicates and are available in the form of beads, pellets and powder. These crystals are characterised by a three-dimensional pore system, with pores of precisely defined diameter. The corresponding crystallographic structure is formed by tetrahedras of (AlO4) and (SiO4).
The production of molecular sieve adsorbent is estimated from 229557 MT in 2012 to 305928 MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 7.44%. In 2016, the global zeolite molecular sieve market is led by EU. China is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of zeolite molecular sieve are fragmented. The top players cover UOP (Honeywell), CECA (Arkema), Tosoh Corporation, Grace and Zeochem AG etc., which are playing important roles in global Molecular Sieve Adsorbents market. UOP (Honeywell) is the world leader, holding 24.30% production market share in 2016.
Global Molecular Sieve Adsorbents market size will increase to 1450 Million US$ by 2025, from 1010 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Molecular Sieve Adsorbents.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
UOP (Honeywell)
CECA (Arkema)
Tosoh Corporation
Grace
Zeochem AG
CWK
KNT Group
Zeolites & Allied Products
Haixin Chemical
Shanghai Hengye
Fulong New Materials
Pingxiang Xintao
Zhengzhou Snow
Luoyang Jianlong Chemical
Henan Huanyu Molecular Sieve
Shanghai Jiu-Zhou Chemical
Anhui Mingmei Minchem
Shanghai Zeolite Molecular Sieve
Zhongbao Molecular Sieve
Molecular Sieve Adsorbents Breakdown Data by Type
3A
4A
5A
Type X
Other
Molecular Sieve Adsorbents Breakdown Data by Application
Air Separation
Petroleum Refining
Petrochemicals
Refrigerants
Natural Gas
Molecular Sieve Adsorbents Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Molecular Sieve Adsorbents capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Molecular Sieve Adsorbents manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
