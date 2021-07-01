North America Ammunition Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2016-2022

Description

The North American ammunition market dominates the global ammunition market, holding nearly 50% of the total market valuation. Over the next few years, the ammunition market is expected to witness significant growth on account of the growing security concerns due to a hike in the terrorist organizations and activities. Artillery, rockets, and small caliber ammunition account for the major shares in the ammunition market of North America. The arms and ammunition industry is a commercialized sector and a key element in the U.S. economy, ranking #1 in the world when it comes to R&D, innovation and manufacture of arms and ammunition.

End Users

End-users in the market include civil and defence. The civil segment consumes various firearms such as pistols, revolvers, rifles, and shotguns. The defence and military sector prefers products such as rockets and mortars.

Market Dynamics

Growing concerns about geopolitical tensions in various parts of the world and the rising threat of terrorism are the primary factors propelling the growth of the market. The need of ammunition for personal safety and an increasing eagerness of the global population to take part in various hunting and shooting-related sports is expected to further boost the market demand.

Moreover, rising crime rate is one of the prime reasons for the government to procure ammunition for their law enforcement agencies.

In addition, the need to maintain a sufficient inventory of arms and ammunition for the military and the increasing demand for training ammunition has elevated the market to grow further

Conversely, factors such as increasing R&D expenses, increasing number of laws aimed at controlling the proliferation of weapons, and adoption of demilitarization initiatives globally hinder the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The North America ammunition market is fragmented on the basis of application, calibre, type

Application -Defense, Civil & Commercial

Caliber -Small Caliber Ammunition, Medium Caliber Ammunition, Large Caliber Ammunition, Artillery Ammunition, Mortar Ammunition

Type -Cartridge-based, Non-cartridge based.

Geographical Analysis

The U.S. is one of the major arms and ammunition supplier country across the world. Perpetually rising war-related activities in the region has built up a strong position for ammunition market in North America. Moreover, in 2015, the U.S. accounted for more than half of all arms transfer agreements worldwide. Recent reports suggest the U.S. is likely to maintain its position as the principal supplier to key developing nations, especially those which are able to afford new arms equipment and weapons.

Key Players

The leading companies in the North America ammunition market include ammunition market include Orbital ATK Inc., Olin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, and Remington Arms Company, LLC.

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in North America Ammunition Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

