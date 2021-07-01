Online Video Platform Market Prospects Outlook 2018-2025 and Top Key Players – Ooyala , MediaMelon , Akamai technologies, Kaltura , Panopto, Brightcove

Online video platform facilitates video content owners and publishers with different functions such as transcoding and converting different file formats, ingesting, editing, accessibility and sharing of content, content storage, security of content, content syndication, distribution, monetization and metrics, usage, and engagement analytics. It is mainly used to manage and achieve seamless delivery of the video content to the desired audience in a cost-effective manner. The global online video platform in media and entertainment market size was $218 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $915 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.50% from 2018 to 2025.

Rise in popularity of online videos over traditional methods of viewing video content, surge in expenditure on online video advertisements by most of the companies drive the growth of the online video platform in media & entertainment market. In addition, rise in scope for live streaming of videos is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth. However, availability of open-source and free online video platform impede the growth of this market.

Major Key Players of the Online Video Platform Market are:

Ooyala , MediaMelon , Akamai technologies, Kaltura , Panopto, Brightcove Inc., Frame.io, Inc., Limelight Networks Inc., YouTube, and Comcast Technology Solutions.

The global online video platform in media & entertainment market is experiencing growth due to popularity of online videos that are surpassing the traditional way of viewing video content via TV and other channels. Organizations have realized the traction of online videos in media & entertainment sector, and thus, are investing heavily in online video creation, which is primarily driving the growth of this market. Further, increased expenditure on online video advertisement further acts as a driving force for the online video platform market. However, the availability of open source and free online video platform in the market is expected to hamper the growth of this market. Furthermore, increase in scope for live streaming of video content and rise in investments for streaming sports events live are creating lucrative opportunities for the online video platform market.

Major Types of Online Video Platform covered are:

Video Analytics

Video Hosting

Video Content Management

Mobile Video

Live Steaming

Others

Major Applications of Online Video Platform covered are:

Video Sharing

Commercial Video platforms

Others



Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Online Video Platform consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Online Video Platform market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Online Video Platform manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Online Video Platform with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Online Video Platform Market Size

2.2 Online Video Platform Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Online Video Platform Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Online Video Platform Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Online Video Platform Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Online Video Platform Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Online Video Platform Sales by Product

4.2 Global Online Video Platform Revenue by Product

4.3 Online Video Platform Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Online Video Platform Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Online Video Platform industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

