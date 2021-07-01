Passenger Security Market Projected to Register CAGR of 7.2% During the Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 | Navtech Radar, Axis Communication, Autoclear, Advanced Perimeter System, FLir Systems,

Global Passenger Security is valued approximately USD 4.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.2% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The passenger security equipment refers to the techniques and methods used in an attempt to protect passengers, staff, property from accidental/malicious harm, crime, and other threats. Passenger safety plays an important role in the transportation policy of any nation and organizations are focusing on improving the service quality and safety from threats including cybersecurity. Passenger security equipment provides safety and reduces passenger exposure to hazards, which increase the growth of the market. The passenger security helps in reducing several terrorist attacks which further help in gaining passengers trusts. Several steps for passenger safety activities are taken into account for airports, seaports and railways in order to escape from malicious harm to passenger as well as staff. The mainly Every nation has a concern towards public security, which encourages the growth of passenger security market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Passenger Security is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world. Changing demographics and increase in disposable income in the region is driving the demand for air travel, which has led to the increase in new airport developments and expansion of existing airports, resulting in the need for new passenger security systems in the region.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Adani Systems Inc.

Advanced Perimeter System Ltd.

Autoclear, LLC.

Axis Communication AB.

Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH

C.E.I.A. SPA

FLir Systems, Inc.

L3 Security & Detection Systems

Navtech Radar

Rapiscan Systems

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Baggage Inspection Systems

Explosive Trace Detectors

Hand-Held Scanners

Walk-Through Metal Detectors

Full-Body Scanners

Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems

Video Management Systems

Access Control/Biometric Systems

Bar-Coded Boarding Systems

CyberSecurity Solutions

By End User:

Commercial Airports

Seaport

Railway Stations

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Passenger Security in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

