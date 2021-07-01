Passenger Security Market Projected to Register CAGR of 7.2% During the Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 | Navtech Radar, Axis Communication, Autoclear, Advanced Perimeter System, FLir Systems,
Global Passenger Security is valued approximately USD 4.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.2% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The passenger security equipment refers to the techniques and methods used in an attempt to protect passengers, staff, property from accidental/malicious harm, crime, and other threats. Passenger safety plays an important role in the transportation policy of any nation and organizations are focusing on improving the service quality and safety from threats including cybersecurity. Passenger security equipment provides safety and reduces passenger exposure to hazards, which increase the growth of the market. The passenger security helps in reducing several terrorist attacks which further help in gaining passengers trusts. Several steps for passenger safety activities are taken into account for airports, seaports and railways in order to escape from malicious harm to passenger as well as staff. The mainly Every nation has a concern towards public security, which encourages the growth of passenger security market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The regional analysis of global Passenger Security is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world. Changing demographics and increase in disposable income in the region is driving the demand for air travel, which has led to the increase in new airport developments and expansion of existing airports, resulting in the need for new passenger security systems in the region.
Companies Covered in this Report are:
Adani Systems Inc.
Advanced Perimeter System Ltd.
Autoclear, LLC.
Axis Communication AB.
Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH
C.E.I.A. SPA
FLir Systems, Inc.
L3 Security & Detection Systems
Navtech Radar
Rapiscan Systems
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Material:
Baggage Inspection Systems
Explosive Trace Detectors
Hand-Held Scanners
Walk-Through Metal Detectors
Full-Body Scanners
Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems
Video Management Systems
Access Control/Biometric Systems
Bar-Coded Boarding Systems
CyberSecurity Solutions
By End User:
Commercial Airports
Seaport
Railway Stations
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Passenger Security in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
