Polybutene Market Analysis, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges, Leading Key Players Review, Demand and Upcoming Trend by Forecast to 2023

Polybutene Market Highlights

Polybutene Market was valued at USD 1.78 billion in 2016, growing with the CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Polybutene is a plastic resin which exhibit excellent color, cohesive nature, chemical and oxidative stability, and low permeable properties. It has been majorly used as modifiers and extenders in butyl rubbers. Polybutene also helps in reducing tensile strength and heat distortion temperature. Superior properties of polybutene makes it ideal application for flexible automotive components such as gasketing, mudguards, wire jacketing and airbag door covers.

The global polybutene market has been segmented on the basis of application and region. By application the global polybutene market is divided into adhesives, cosmetics & personal care, fuel & lubricant additives, lubricants and electrical insulation. The adhesive segment held significant market share in 2017 and is projected to dominate in coming years owing to rise in consumption at food packaging, disposable soft goods products, labels and tapes.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific led the global polybutene market with healthy CAGR owing to growing application in cosmetic & personal care industry. Rising population and disposable income in the region have fuel market growth for cosmetic and personal care products favoring polybutene market. Moreover, North America market is estimated to witness substantial growth in term of CAGR owing to rising application of polybutene in fuel and lubricants additive owing to US government initiative to achieve higher fuel economy couple with expanding automotive industry. Fuel and lubricant additive enhance the efficiency of industrial and automotive. Thus, recent trend of developing the speed ability and fuel efficiency of automotive vehicle is expected to boost the polybutene application in automotive industry.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the leading players in the global polybutene market are BASF SE (Germany), Dongfang Hongye Limited Company (China), DAELIM (South Korea), INEOS (UK), Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.), LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (The Netherlands), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), TPC Group (U.S.), Ylem Technology Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Braskem (Brazil), KEMAT Polybutenes (Belgium), SOLTEX (U.S.), Maharasthra Polybutenes Ltd (India), A S Harrison & Co Pty Limited (Australia) and Kothari Petrochemicals (India).

