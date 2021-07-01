Port Equipment Market Estimated to Observe Significant Growth During – 2027

The upsurge in cargo transportation and the requirement for automation to handle increased cargo volumes is likely to drive the market. Growing importance on port automation, are the key drivers for Port Equipment Market. Alternatively, the high investment costs of container handling equipment and lack of harmonization among different equipment are some of the factors hindering the market growth. However, growing seaborne trade globally and rising number of container shipments are creating opportunities for the Port Equipment Market.

The fast and effective transfer of cargo between ships and land-based modes of transport is the objective of ports throughout the world. Port equipment includes yard container cranes, ship-to-shore container cranes, and mobile port handling equipment. Global seaborne transport of materials contributing in the growth of world trade. The port equipment market has experienced moderate growth as there is an increase in the adoption of automation and electrical equipment in the port industry to function efficiently.

The global Port Equipment market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, application, and type. Based on equipment type, the market is segmented as tug boats, cranes, shiploaders, reach stackers, mooring systems, automated guided vehicles (AGVS), forklift trucks, container lift trucks, terminal tractors, straddle carriers, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into container handling, bulk handling, ship handling, and others. Based on type, the market is segmented as diesel, electric, and hybrid.

As leading companies in Port Equipment Market continues to broaden their addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world. Various companies in the value chain are acquiring other local players and operating through joint ventures with retailers in the market to maintain their position in market and provide efficient solutions to its customers.

The Port Equipment Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The Port Equipment Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

