Printed Electronics Market 2019 with Focus on Opportunities, Challenges and Growth Factors 2023

Printed Electronics Market – Synopsis

Globally the Printed Electronics Market is expected to grow from USD 6.24 billion in 2018 to USD 11.50 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period, 2019–2013.

Developments in IoT and need for efficient and cost-effective development of electronic products are some of the major driving factors for the wide adoption of printed electronics technology and solutions globally. However, lack of expertise and budget constraints to upgrade existing systems act as a major restraining factor for the growth of the printed electronics market in the upcoming years. In this study on printed electronics market, the market is segmented based on printing technology, application, industry vertical, and region/country. By printing technology, the market is segmented into inkjet printing, screen printing, flexographic printing, gravure printing, and others. By application, the market is segmented into displays, RFID tags, batteries, photovoltaics, sensors, lighting solutions, and other devices.

Printed electronics involves a set of printing methods and technologies to produce electronic devices using various substrates. Various active or passive devices are created using printed electronics, such as resistors, capacitors, and thin film transistors. It is also widely used and expected to gain huge traction in various application areas including flexible displays, smart labels, active clothing, and animated posters.

Printed electronics has a wide adoption in the industry verticals of consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, aerospace and defense, retail and consumer goods, and various others. Automotive industry is the largest contributor in the printed electronics market with use cases, such as sensors, lighting panels, and displays. The move towards autonomous driving vehicles offers huge opportunity to the printed electronics vendors to generate revenue from the automotive industry vertical.

Printed Electronics Market – Key players

The prominent players in printed electronics market are SAMSUNG (South Korea), Agfa-Gevaert (Belgium), BASF (Germany), Thin Film Electronics (Norway), E Ink Holdings (Taiwan), Novacentrix (US), Molex (US), FM Systems (US), Xerox (Palo Alto Research Center) (US), Brightvolt (US), and Intrinsiq Materials (US).

Printed Electronics Market – Segmentation.

The global printed electronics market is segmented into printing technology, application, industry vertical.

By printing technology, the market is segmented into inkjet printing, screen printing, flexographic printing, gravure printing, and others.

By application, the market is segmented into displays, RFID tags, batteries, photovoltaics, sensors, lighting solutions, and other devices.

By industry vertical, the market is segmented into healthcare, consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace and defense, retail and consumer goods, and others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

Printed Electronics Market – Regional Analysis

The global market for printed electronics market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of global printed electronics market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

North America is expected to dominate the printed electronics market during the forecast period. North America region is considered as most advanced region in terms of development and adoption of innovative technologies in the field of semiconductors. The region has a huge potential for revenue generation in the printed electronics market, particularly from automotive and consumer electronics industry verticals. US is expected to be the dominating country in the printed electronics market in North America region during the forecast period. North America is presumed to have significant growth in the printed electronics market. The US and Canada are the leading countries in the region. The growth is attributed to increase in demand for wearable devices in the healthcare sectors. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the printed electronics market over the forecast period. India, Japan, South Korea, and China are the leading countries in the printed electronics market. This is due to the presence of a large number of electronics and semiconductor manufacturer in the region and increase in awareness of wearable devices in the healthcare industry.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Availability of low cost technologies and presence of many electronic devices manufacturing firms in the region are some of the driving factors for the printed electronics market in the region. China, Japan, and India have been the leading countries in the APAC region in terms of market share and this trend is expected to continue in the upcoming years.

