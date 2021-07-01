Procurement Analytics Market Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2024 | IBM, SAP, Oracle, Tamr, Zycus, SAS Institute, Accenture, GEP, Genpact, Sievo, Dataction, Tungsten Corporation, Rosslyn Data Technologies, BirchStreet

Global Procurement Analytics Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Procurement analytics is a software tool that offers quantitative methods to derive actionable insights and outcomes from datasets. The procurement analytics provide comprehensive information about the historical data, and with the help of predictive analytical tools enables enterprises to forecast future trends. These quantitative data allows enterprises with data-driven decision-making to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Moreover, implementing analytics in the procurement process, allows enterprises to achieve better visibility and control over expenses.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Procurement Analytics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012647001/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: IBM, SAP, Oracle, Tamr, Zycus, SAS Institute, Accenture, GEP, Genpact, Sievo, Dataction, Tungsten Corporation, Rosslyn Data Technologies, BirchStreet

This study considers the Procurement Analytics value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud-based

On-premise

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

IT & Telecom

Retail & E-Commerce

Energy And Utilities

Others

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012647001/discount

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Procurement Analytics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Procurement Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Procurement Analytics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Procurement Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Procurement Analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global Procurement Analytics Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Procurement Analytics by Players

4 Procurement Analytics by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Procurement Analytics Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Procurement Analytics Product Offered

11.1.3 IBM Procurement Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 IBM News

11.2 SAP

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Procurement Analytics Product Offered

11.2.3 SAP Procurement Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 SAP News

11.3 Oracle

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Procurement Analytics Product Offered

11.3.3 Oracle Procurement Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Oracle News

11.4 Tamr

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012647001/buy/3660

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.