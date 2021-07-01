Professional Services Market to witness Massive Growth and Demand during the forecast period 2018-2026

The Professional service is a broad market which comprises varied occupations which provide support to businesses of all sizes and in all industries. Professional Services Market is valued approximately USD 3.13 trillion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.0% over the forecast period 2019- 2026.

Surging trade and commerce activities in both the developed and developing countries is one of the major factors responsible for high CAGR of the market. Surging adoption and utility of social media by both the large scale and small scale organizations is the factor that offers growth opportunities. Also, escalating demand for services which includes legal, advertising, accounting and other professional services is contributing towards growth of global Professional Services market. Further, surging utility of social media by both the small scale and large scale organizations that regulates their demand across various regions. However, lack of skilled professionals is the factor that is anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP

IBM Corporation

Sage

Intuit Inc.

Aderant

Wolters Kluwer

Further

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Segmentation of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

By Type:

Business

Engineering

IT

Legal Services

By Application:

Small Business

Medium Sized Business

Large Business

The regional analysis of global Professional Services market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to high demand for services such as accounting, photographic services, legal, advertising and other professional services from companies across all industries in the region. Europe contributes a significant growth in the global Professional Services market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate CAGR over the forecast period 2019- 2026.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Professional Services Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Professional Services Dynamics

Chapter 4. Professional Services Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Professional Services Market, by Type

Chapter 6. Global Professional Services Market, by Application

Chapter 7. Professional Services Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9. Research Process

