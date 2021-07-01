Remote Towers Market to Experience Significant Growth during the Forecast Period 2018 – 2027

Rapid increase in the number of airports due to the high demand for air transit, increased need for efficiency and safety are majorly driving the remote tower market. Remote tower is also a potential alternative to the construction of a new control tower when an airport expands and helps in cost savings. Limited network infrastructure and the capacity issue of big airports due to fire, technical failure or a security issue hindering the Remote Tower market growth. However, modernization, digitalization, and overall growth of Air Traffic Management industry providing opportunities for the Remote Tower Market to grow.

Remote tower solutions provide an approach to air traffic control by digitizing and incorporating airport functions. It allows air base Air Traffic Control (ATC) or Flight Information Service (FIS) from a remote position to facilitate streaming in real time of the view and to maintain a level of operational safety. The remote towers market is anticipated to grow as there is a high demand for remote towers due to increasing air traffic at tier 1 airports.

The global Remote Towers market is segmented on the basis of operation type, system type, and application. Based on operation type, the market is segmented single, multiple, and contingency. On the basis of the system type the market is segmented into airport equipment, remote tower module, and network solutions. Based on application, the market is segmented communication, information & control, flight data handling, surveillance, and visualization.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Frequentis Group

2. Harris Corporation

3. Indra Navia AS

4. Leonardo S. P. A

5. Lockheed Martin Corporation

6. Northrop Grumman Corporation

7. Raytheon Company

8. Saab AB

9. Searidge Technologies

10. Thales Group

As leading companies in Remote Towers Market continues to broaden their addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world. Various companies in the value chain are acquiring other local players and operating through joint ventures with retailers in the market to maintain their position in market and provide efficient solutions to its customers.

The Remote Towers Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The Remote Towers Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

