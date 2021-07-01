Rising penetration of DTH and HD/UHDTV across the globe is anticipated to boost the Satellite Transponders Leasing Market at a CAGR of 4.43%

According to a new market research study titled ‘Satellite Transponders Leasing Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Services (Protected, Unprotected and Preemptible), Application (Government & Military, Telecom, Commercial Communication, Navigation, Research & Development and Remote Sensing) and Bandwidth (Ku-Band, C-Band, Ka-Band and Others)’, the global satellite transponders leasing market was valued at US$ 12,503.8 Mn in 2015 and is estimated to reach US$ 19,225.3 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth. Get PDF SAMPLE COPY at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00003716 The market for satellite transponders is anticipated to grow in terms of coverage and capability as Ka-band and Ku-band frequencies pertain to fuel the market growth, moreover, the rising number of subscriber updates and new subscribers are also expected to drive the global satellite transponders market. Furthermore, owing to the present technological advancements in satellite communications several new applications of satellite transponders are expected to emerge. These satellites are accounted to be potent enough to compete against their rivalry; Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) broadband in terms of their performance. The satellite transponders leasing market is categorized into services, applications, bandwidth, and regions. The services segment comprises of protected, unprotected and Preemptable, where the protected transponder leasing services are predicted to capture the majority of market, however, they are also expected to lose their market share to the unprotected transponder leasing services, due to rising demand for satellite-based broadband connectivity in remote areas and increasing penetration of Direct-to-home (DTH) subscribers. Satellite transponders comprise of the following main applications in the industry which are; government & military, telecom, commercial, navigation, research and development and remote sensing, the commercial as well remote sensing application is more like to burgeon in coming years. Whereas the telecom sector will be having very limited application for satellite transponders, as optical cables penetrate the developed nations across the globe. The electromagnetic bandwidths segment is fragmented into Ku-Band, Ka-Band, C-Band, and others (S, X, L and K band). The Ku-Band electromagnetic frequencies are projected to gain maximum attention in the market during the forecast period followed by the C-Band, which are anticipated to primarily grow in the tropical regions worldwide. On the basis of geographies, the regional market is distributed into Europe, North America, South America (SAM), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). Any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/TIP00003716 North America is presently the dominating market in satellite transponders leasing services. Due to the presence of highly reputed research firms such as NASA along with the presence of all major industry players that includes Intelsat, SES, Telesat, and many small private firms has led the region to be the leading economy in satellite transponders market globally. Whereas, the APAC region is anticipated to take over the North American market and give a tough competition to the European market in the years to come. This dominance of APAC Satellite Transponders leasing market over the regions is due to the heavy investments made by the telecom and media industries and strong economic growth in the regions like Malaysia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, China, Japan, etc. Furthermore, since the APAC market is competing against other saturated regional markets, the emergence of innovative and novel transponder services has raised high. Thus, making APAC a promising market for satellite transponder leasing market. Moreover, growth in higher definition and new upcoming services are predicted to fuel the demand for digital television which in turn are expected to escalate the demand for higher efficiency satellite transponders. Because the HD video broadcasting demands for more efficient broadcast spectrum and adds the versatility to an array of applications, the satellite payloads are anticipated to increase in order to accommodate more number of transponders. Such advancements in the industry can generate further opportunity for growth of the satellite transponders market. Some of the major players in the market are Intelsat, SES, Eutelsat, Telesat, Asia Broadcast Satellite, China Satellite Communication, Arabsat, MEASAT, ISRO and SingTel Optus among others. We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients.

