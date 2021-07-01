Rising trends in Engineering Plastics Market 2019 by Top Key Vendors Like Covestro AG, BASF SE, Solvay, Celanese Corporation, LG Chem., LANXESS, SABIC

The Engineering Plastics market report provides a comprehensive analysis with qualitative and quantitative insights of the market by various segment types at global, regional and country level. The report identifies and analyze the growing trends along with major driving factor such as increasing digitization rate, high demands from end-users’ industries, challenges and opportunities within the Engineering Plastics market. The report will also consist of exhaustive profiling in terms of their business overview, key financial facts, products and services, SWOT analysis and recent development of key players operating in the market. The report focuses on major five geographical regions i.e., North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, which are further sub-segmented into 17 major countries.

Engineering plastics are advanced polymer composites that can be used in higher requirements in thermal resistance and mechanical strength. These plastics can be used at higher temperature between100°C to 150°C therefore, also known as technical thermoplastics. The engineering plastics can effectively replace the ceramics and metals in many cases. The characteristics of engineering plastics are include excellent machinability & dimensional stability, good mechanical characteristics and good chemical resistance & wear resistance. The engineering plastics covered the application area that include, aerospace & automotive structural applications and in electronic packaging.

Leading Engineering Plastics Market Players: Covestro AG, BASF SE, Solvay, Celanese Corporation, LG Chem., LANXESS, SABIC, DowDuPont, Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, and Evonik Industries AG among others.

Get Sample copy of this Report https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003203/

The global engineering plastics market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. On the basis of type, the engineering plastics market is segmented as, polyamide, fluoropolymers, polyacetals, thermoplastic polyesters and polycarbonates. Based on end user, the engineering plastics market is classified as, automotive & transportation, consumer appliances, packaging, electrical & electronics, industrial & machinery and others.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Engineering Plastics Market Landscape

4 Key Industry Dynamics

5 Market Analysis- Global

6 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Deployment Model

7 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 –Type

8 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027– Organization Size

9 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application

10 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Engineering Plastics Market, Key Company Profiles

14 Appendix

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global engineering plastics market based on type and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The engineering plastics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Purchase This Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003203/

Key Benefits of Buying this Research Study:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Engineering Plastics Market Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Engineering Plastics Market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution Examine the political, economic, social and technology impact of the five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/