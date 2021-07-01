SATCOM Equipment Market Analysis 2019 | Industry Updates, Major Players, Size, Demand, Growth and Future Forecast to 2027

Increasing launch of satellites for navigation, communication, remote sensing, and similar applications is creating a demand for the SATCOM equipment. Private companies in the developed regions are investing in the launches of small satellites into low earth orbits. The current SATCOM equipment market landscape is likely to witness favorable growth on account of blooming satellite industry and growing participation by private players during the forecast period.

The SATCOM equipment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for Ku-band and Ka-band satellites coupled with an increasing need for satellite networks for internet access. Moreover, a growing need for earth observation and communication is further likely to augment market growth. However, cybersecurity concerns and high costs of satellite service may hamper the growth of the SATCOM equipment market in the forecast period. On the other hand, newer optical technologies for inter-satellite communication offer lucrative opportunities to key players operating in the market.

The “Global SATCOM Equipment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of SATCOM equipment market with detailed market segmentation by component, satellite type, application, end user and geography. The global SATCOM equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading SATCOM equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global SATCOM equipment market is segmented on the basis of component, satellite type, application, and end-user. By component, the market is segmented as transponders, transceivers, converters, amplifiers, space antennas, and others. Based on the satellite type, the market is segmented as CubeSat, small, medium, and large. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as earth observation & remote sensing, communication, navigation, scientific research & exploration, and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as commercial and military.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global SATCOM equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The SATCOM equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting SATCOM equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis on a global scenario.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the SATCOM equipment market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from SATCOM equipment market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for SATCOM equipment in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the SATCOM equipment market.

The report also includes the profiles of key SATCOM equipment companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Table of Contents:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 SATCOM Equipment Market – By Component

1.3.2 SATCOM Equipment Market – By Satellite Type

1.3.3 SATCOM Equipment Market – By Application

1.3.4 SATCOM Equipment Market – By End User

1.3.5 SATCOM Equipment Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. SATCOM EQUIPMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. SATCOM EQUIPMENT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue…

