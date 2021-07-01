Smart Roads and Bridges Market Expected to reach $ 2,660.0 million by 2022 Grow at a CAGR of 24.1% – IBM, Cisco, Alcatel, Lucent, Siemens

Worldwide Smart Roads and Bridges Market-Drivers Opportunities Trends and Forecasts 2016-2022

Brief The introduction of automated vehicles has increased the risk of unpredictability in the smarter world-smart roads and bridges are the addressed solutions for these uncertainties. Smart roads are considered the future roads that assist drivers in understanding the incidents happening on the roads such as traffic congestion breakdowns and repair situations in advance. In the same way smart bridges are those which are technologically advanced and alert the respectable maintenance department for any uncertainties prior to their occurrence.

The smart roads and bridges market is expected to become one of the emerging markets in the next 5 years. The sensors and GPS trackers are the major end-products being adopted during the construction of smart roads and bridges. This opportunity has resulted in the increase of sensor companies to hugely invest in the technological innovations in the sensor industry. As for now there is an increased interest by governments for adopting smart technologies in building roads and bridges offering companies to come up with new innovative ideas to grab the market share and stand out from the competitive industry.

Products Analysis Sensors are the major end-products playing a primitive role in building smart roads and bridges. The sensors market will be further segmented into accelerometers anemometers temperature sensors and others. Temperature sensors are having the majority of the market share and are expected to reach $751.2 million by 2022. A number of start-ups are entering the sensors market. Innovations in IoT and increasing R&D investments from big organizations for the enhancements in sensors are also contributing to the growth.

Market Analysis According to Publisher the “Worldwide Smart Roads and Bridges Market” is expected to reach 2660.0 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of around 24.1% during the forecast period 2016-2022. Increasing vehicle ownership growing traffic congestion unpredictable hazards due to natural calamities are forcing the governments to focus on the development of digital infrastructure. The worldwide increase in the road accidents is one of the major drivers for adopting smart technology in roads and bridges. There is an increased interest among the organizations and major companies are going after the potential in the smart roads and bridges market.

Technology Analysis Technology plays a key role in building smart infrastructure. The major technology players are offering innovative solutions for building the most efficient and enhanced roads and bridges for the future. New players are entering the market and key players are acquiring new players who are coming up with innovative technology offerings for the betterment of their product portfolio. The technology market is further segmented into transportation management system communication system traffic management system and monitoring system. Currently transportation is having the major share of the market and is expected to reach $1093.3 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period 2016-2022.

Key players IBM Cisco Alcatel Lucent Siemens Kapsch TrafficCom Accenture General Electric Intel LG CNS Huawei CTS and Indra Sistemas and other predominant and niche players.

