Software Defined Everything Market is Booming Massively by 2022 with Top Key Players VMware, HP, Dell, Cisco, Infoblox

Software Defined Everything (SDE) has become a buzzword in the IT world moving towards a software defined future. It can be understood as a movement towards providing more authority to software systems to control different types of multi-piece hardware systems. In such an environment, an intelligent software could control, manage and automate the entire data center infrastructure. Such a virtualized infrastructure can be delivered as a service and provide organizations with flexibility, scalability, added speed, and savings on capital and operational expenditure. The umbrella term incorporates a number of software defined technologies such as Software Defined Networking (SDN), Software Defined Storage (SDS), and Software Defined Data Center (SDDC).

The term was coined by IBM to describe its vision of software defined future. What started as Application, Integration and Middleware group got evolved to Software Defined Environments Group inside the IBM Software group. With changing business requirements and an enormous amount of data being generated, more and more budgets are being allocated to IT in an organization. Factors being considered to switch to SDE are improvements in network stability, time to market and reduction in provisioning time. Areas, where its need is being mentioned, are cloud, Internet of Things and big data.

Apart from a matured server virtualization market, it is still early to guess how SDE as a whole would evolve and get adopted in the IT world. Most of the organizations are switching to hybrid environments and considering adoption of such costly technology is being questioned. Security is another concern for organizations due to its nature of the operation in a virtual environment.

SDDC will have the major share reaching $109.09 billion mark by 2022. It requires a huge investment for its deployment and provisioning and is preferred by organizations looking for simplicity, flexibility and gaining a competitive edge over others. At present, North America is leading followed by Europe. Europe lags due to its concern over security mainly by American organizations. The BFSI and healthcare are the major end-users of SDE technologies due to the rise in e-banking through smartphones and smart healthcare, respectively.

Table of Content:

1 Industry Outlook

2 Report Outline

3 Market Snapshot

4 Market Outlook

5 Market Characteristics

6 Types: Market Size and Analysis

7 SDN: Market Size and Analysis

8 SDS: Market Size and Analysis

9 SDDC: Market Size and Analysis

10 End-users: Market Size and Analysis

11 Regions: Market Size and Analysis

12 Competitive Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 VMware

12.3 HP Enterprise

12.4 Dell

12.5 Cisco

12.6 Other Vendors

12.7 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.8 Collaboration

