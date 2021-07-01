Superwetting Surfactants Market: 2019 Trends, Size, Share, Growth Insight, Competitive Analysis, Business Opportunities, Statistics, And Regional Forecast To 2023

Market Insights:

The key factors driving the growth of this market are the rapidly growing demand for the product in the agrochemicals to increase their performance. Their physical properties such as excellent spreading, good solubility in water and organic solvents, and high polymer content favor their demand in the paints and coatings industry. There is a rising global demand for label packaging, which provides the nutritive and product information. Superwetting surfactants are widely used in developing the coating formulations especially for the hard-to-coat surfaces such as metals, wood, and composites. This is expected to propel the global market growth in the coming years.

Competitive Analysis

The Dow Chemical Company

Siltech Corporation

Evonik

AGC SEIMI CHEMICAL CO.

Ashland

BYK

BASF SE

Ethox Chemicals LLC

Jiangxi Tiansheng New Materials Co., Ltd.

BRANDT

Market Segmentation

The global superwetting surfactants market has been segregated on the basis of type, application, and region.

By type, the global superwetting surfactants market has been divided into organic surfactants, silicone-based surfactants, fluoro-surfactants, and others. The silicone-based segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to register the highest CAGR on account of high demand in the agrochemicals industry. In addition, the product is widely use in developing coating formulations for the automotive industry.

On the basis of application, the global superwetting surfactants market has been categorized into agricultural adjuvants, paints & coatings, cleaning, printing inks, overprint varnishes & primers, adhesives, and others. The agricultural adjuvants segment held the largest market share in 2017 and is projected to be the leading segment in the coming years. The growing demand for highly efficient agrochemicals with minimal negative impact is likely to boost the demand for superwetting surfactants as a performance enhancer. Furthermore, the coatings and varnishes application segment is expected to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the five key regions studied for the global superwetting surfactants market. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is projected to be the fastest growing regional market. This is primarily attributed to the surging demand for the product in agrochemicals, paints and coatings and consumer goods industries in this region.

The market in North America is expected to hold the second-largest market share on account of rapid growth in demand for the product for increasing the agricultural productivity. The European market is expected to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period.

Intended Audience

Superwetting Surfactants Manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of Superwetting Surfactants

Research and Development Institutes

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratories

