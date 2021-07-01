Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Register a 11.3% CAGR by 2024 | SAP, Oracle, JDA Software Group, Infor, Descartes Systems Group, WiseTech Global, Manhattan Associates, Epicor, Coupa, Basware, IBM

Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Supply Chain Management Solutions are a comprehensive suite of supply chain solutions that are tightly integrated, work together intelligently. These supply chain solutions are part of the real time value network.

According to the Segmentation of types, all the market of Supply Chain Management Solutions can be divided as follows:

The first kind need to mention is On-premise, it hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 83.82% in 2019.

The following is Cloud Based share 16.18% market share in 2019. The cloud-based deployment model does not involve capital cost, and is low on maintenance requirements, and hence is most preferred by various enterprises, including SMEs and large enterprises. Rise in need for infrastructure management system and shifting of workload to a cloud model drive the adoption of cloud-based SCM software. Direct IT control, real-time supply chain tracking, faster data processing, and cost-effectiveness of cloud deployment are few factors that are further anticipated to elevate the market growth.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: SAP, Oracle, JDA Software Group, Infor, Descartes Systems Group, WiseTech Global, Manhattan Associates, Epicor, Coupa, Basware, IBM, BluJay, PTC, Jaggaer, Kinaxis, Dassault Systemes, HighJump, GEP, IFS, e2open

Supply Chain Managements’ main application area is Distribution & Logistics. In 2019, this sector hold a market share of 37.03%.Then followed by the Retail & Services which account for 25.14%.

The transportation industry is large and includes an extensive variety of distinct industries such as shipping, railroads, and air services. The transportation and logistics industry in North America is extremely competitive.

According to this study, over the next five years the Supply Chain Management Solutions market will register a 11.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 23530 million by 2024, from US$ 13770 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Supply Chain Management Solutions business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Supply Chain Management Solutions market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Supply Chain Management Solutions market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Supply Chain Management Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Supply Chain Management Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Supply Chain Management Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Supply Chain Management Solutions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Supply Chain Management Solutions by Players

4 Supply Chain Management Solutions by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 SAP

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Supply Chain Management Solutions Product Offered

11.1.3 SAP Supply Chain Management Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 SAP News

11.2 Oracle

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Supply Chain Management Solutions Product Offered

11.2.3 Oracle Supply Chain Management Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Oracle News

11.3 JDA Software Group

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Supply Chain Management Solutions Product Offered

11.3.3 JDA Software Group Supply Chain Management Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 JDA Software Group News

11.4 Infor

