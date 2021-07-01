Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market Growth rate and Business Opportunities Forecast to 2025

Factors such as increase in trading activities due to globalization and increase in focus of manufacturers and retailers on core competencies fuel the growth of the 3PL market. In addition, development of the e-commerce industry and increase in reverse logistics operations boost the market growth. However, risk to goodwill of manufacturers hinders the growth of the 3PL market. In addition, reduction in control of manufacturers on logistics service restricts the growth of the market. On the contrary, use of IT solutions & software, cost cutting, and lead time reduction due to adoption of multi-modal system are anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the 3PL market.

The global 3PL market is segmented into mode of transport, service type, and region. Based on mode of transport, the market is classified into railways, roadways, waterways and airways. By service type, it is fragmented into dedicated contract carriage, domestic transportation management, international transportation management, warehousing & distribution, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

At present, Asia-Pacific dominates the market, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. China dominated the global 3PL market in 2017, while Mexico is expected to grow at a significant growth rate in North America during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in this report are DHL, United Parcel Service, FedEx Corporation, Maersk Logistics, DB Schenker, Kuehne+Nagel Inc., NYK logistics, Panalpina World Transport Ltd., Union Pacific Corporation, and BNSF Railway Company.

Key Benefits for Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market:

This study comprises the analytical depiction of the global 3PL (market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market By Mode Of Transport

Chapter 5: Third-Party Logistics (3pl) Market, By Service Type

Chapter 6: Third-Party Logistics (3pl) Market, By Region

Chapter 7: Company Profiles

