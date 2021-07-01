Trends of Coordinate Measuring Machine Market Reviewed for 2019 with Industry Outlook to 2025 | Study by Nikon, Faro, Hexagon AB, Mitutoyo, GOM, Keyence, Creaform, Tokyo Seimitsu, Perceptron

Coordinate measuring machine is a device basically used for measurement of physical geometrical feature of an object. The major type of coordinate measuring machine are cantilever, articulated arm, bridge and handheld. This machine has its application in automotive and heavy machinery industries. Some of the major drivers which further fuels the coordinate measuring machine market in the forecast period are mounting interest in superior quality inspections and industrial internet of things (IIoT) and an accurate inspection leads to three-dimensional (3D) data for modeling and analysis.

The high cost associated with setting up coordinate measuring machine facility, functional safety challenges owing to the adoption of IIoT are some of the factors which may hamper the coordinate measuring machine market. However, the mounting technological advancement, growing demand for non-contact probing technology and functional safety challenges owing to the adoption of IIoT across various region are creating opportunities which will increase the demand of coordinate measuring machine in the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include Nikon Corporation, Faro Technologies, Hexagon AB, Mitutoyo Corporation, GOM, Keyence Corporation, Creaform, Inc., Tokyo Seimitsu Co., Ltd., Perceptron, Inc. and Carl Zeiss AG

The “Global Coordinate Measuring Machine Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the coordinate measuring machine industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global coordinate measuring machine market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, industry and geography. The global coordinate measuring machine market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the coordinate measuring machine market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global coordinate measuring machine market based on installation type, application and industry. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall coordinate measuring machine market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The coordinate measuring machine market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

