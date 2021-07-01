USA Nutraceutical Market Projected To Register 7.1% CAGR to 2027 – Key Player Abbott, Amway, Chobani, General Mills and Helion Nutraceuticals

Latest Market Study on “USA Nutraceutical Market to 2027 – Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Type (Functional Food, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, and Personal Care & Pharmaceuticals), Application (General Wellness, Digestive Health, Weight Management, Sports and Energy, Beauty and Anti-Aging)”, the report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The USA nutraceuticals market is accounted to US$ 73,986.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 138,047.1 Mn by 2027.

Growth in the demand for functional food and beverages owing to increasing health consciousness amongst consumers has bolstered the growth of USA nutraceuticals market.

Leading players of the USA Nutraceutical Market profiled in the report include-

Abbott Amway Chobani, LLC General Mills, Inc. Helion Nutraceuticals, LLC Herbalife International of America, Inc. Kellogg Co. Matsun Nutrition The Nature’s Bounty Co. Valensa International

USA NUTRACEUTICALS MARKET SEGMENTATION



By Type

Functional Food

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals

By Application

General Wellness

Beauty and Anti-Aging

Weight Management

Digestive Health

Sports and Energy

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The global study on USA Nutraceutical market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

