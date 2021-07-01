Vehicle Intercom System Market 2019 Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis 2025 by top Companies- Harris, ELBIT Systems, EID, COBHAM, David Clark, Communications-Applied, ASELSAN, GENTEX

Vehicle intercom system are the next generation intercom system consist of various components used in military tactical vehicles. This system delivers services between vehicle radio systems and crew members. There are various components associated with vehicle intercom system such as Radio Interface Unit, Crew Control Unit, Intercom User Unit (IUU), Loudspeaker Unit, Wireless Intercom Unit, Wire/Cable and Tactical Ethernet Switch. Some of the major driver of the vehicle intercom system market are growing requirement for uninterrupted communication and smooth in emergency vehicles and mounting complexities of military operations which further fuels the demand of vehicle intercom system in the forecast period.

The high operational cost, growing threats of cyber warfare and safeguarding interoperability of different communication technologies are some of the factors which may hamper the vehicle intercom system market. However, the mounting technological advancement and continuous military modernization programs in various countries worldwide are creating opportunities which will increase the demand of vehicle intercom system in the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include Harris Corporation, ELBIT Systems Ltd., EID, S.A., COBHAM PLC, David Clark Company, Communications-Applied Technology (C-AT), ASELSAN A.S., GENTEX Corporation, Wolf Elec Intercoms and VITAVOX

The “Global Vehicle Intercom System Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the vehicle intercom system industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global vehicle intercom system market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type, component, application and geography. The global vehicle intercom system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the vehicle intercom system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global vehicle intercom system market based on by technology, type, component and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall vehicle intercom system market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The vehicle intercom system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Table of Content

1 INTRODUCTION

2 KEY TAKEAWAYS

3 VEHICLE INTERCOM SYSTEM MARKET LANDSCAPE

4 VEHICLE INTERCOM SYSTEM MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

5 VEHICLE INTERCOM SYSTEM MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6 VEHICLE INTERCOM SYSTEM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – TECHNOLOGY

7 VEHICLE INTERCOM SYSTEM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 -TYPE

8 VEHICLE INTERCOM SYSTEM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – COMPONENT

9 VEHICLE INTERCOM SYSTEM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – APPLICATION

10 VEHICLE INTERCOM SYSTEM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11 INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

13 VEHICLE INTERCOM SYSTEM MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.1 HARRIS CORPORATION

13.2 ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.

13.3 EID, S.A.

13.4 COBHAM PLC

13.5 DAVID CLARK COMPANY

13.6 COMMUNICATIONS-APPLIED TECHNOLOGY (C-AT)

13.7 ASELSAN A.S.

13.8 WOLF ELEC INTERCOMS

13.9 VITAVOX

13.10 GENTEX CORPORATION

14 APPENDIX

