Virtual Router Market Exploring Future Growth 2018-2025 and Key Players – 128 Technology, Nokia, Cisco Systems, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A virtual router is a virtual instantiation of a hardware router. It is a software function that replicates the capabilities of a hardware-based Layer 3 IP router, in software. The significance of virtual router is on the rise, majorly for telecom service providers. It offers numerous benefits such as reduction in the total cost of ownership (TCO), scalability, flexibility, pay as you grow model, which has fueled the shift in preference of organizations toward virtual router. The global virtual router market size was valued at $90.00 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $515.00 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.40% from 2018 to 2025.

The services segment occupies major virtual router market share in 2017 and is expected to continue this tend during the forecast period, owing to growth in demand for professional as well as managed virtual router services as number of users are seeking more requirement-specific solutions and other support & maintenance services, to monitor activities from the customer’s network to data centers.

Major Key Players of the Virtual Router Market are:

128 Technology, Nokia, Cisco Systems, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., 6WIND, Broadcom (Brocade Communications Systems), Ericsson, Juniper Networks, and Netronome.

The need to improve network agility and efficient scale out, reduction in total cost of ownership (TCO) and surge in the demand for software defined networking (SDN) and NFV are anticipated to fuel the adoption of virtual router. However, security concerns associated with the virtualized environment are expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, rise in advancements of virtual router software are expected to present major growth opportunities for the global virtual router market in future. The global virtual router market is segmented based on component, end user, and region. Based on component, it is divided into software and services. Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into service provider and enterprise. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By Component:

Software

Services

By End User:

Service Provider

End User

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Virtual Router consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Virtual Router market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Virtual Router manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Virtual Router with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Virtual Router Market Size

2.2 Virtual Router Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Virtual Router Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Virtual Router Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Virtual Router Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Virtual Router Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Virtual Router Sales by Product

4.2 Global Virtual Router Revenue by Product

4.3 Virtual Router Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Virtual Router Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Virtual Router industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

