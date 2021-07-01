Visual Analytics Market Global Analysis and Forecast by Deployment Model, Business Function, and Vertical, 202

The “Visual Analytics Market to 2025 by Deployment Model (On-Premises and Cloud); Business Function (Sales and Marketing, Operations, Finance, Supply Chain, Information Technology, CRM, and Human Resources); Vertical (Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, and Government) – Global Analysis and Forecast” The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for this growth of Visual Analytics market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant visual analytics players in the market and their key developments. Get PDF SAMPLE COPY at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00003757 Visual Analytics Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Deployment Model, Business Function, and Vertical, the visual analytics market is expected to grow US$ 5, 7186 Mn by 2025 from US$ 2, 2150 Mn in 2017. Visual Analytics is the science of analytical reasoning supported by interactive visual interfaces. Visual Analytics methods allow decision-makers to combine their human ﬂexibility, creativity, and background knowledge with the enormous storage and processing capacities of today’s computers to gain insight into complex problems. Using advanced visual interfaces, humans may directly interact with the data analysis capabilities of today’s computer, allowing them to make well-informed decisions in complex situations. Some of the remarkable partnership and collaboration in this industry are a partnership of Tableau Software with Swinburne University for launching a course related to data visualization and business analytics. Through this partnership the university enhances the digital literacy of students and thus, successfully reducing the analytics skills gap by promoting analytics technology. Furthermore, TIBCO announced its partnership with TXODDS, to have the provision of TIBCO Spotfire data visualization software for simple and fast analysis of gambling data. The global Visual Analytics market by geography is segmented into six regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global Visual Analytics market in 2016, followed by Europe. Germany and UK being two key countries in the Europe region which will lead Visual analytics market in this region and is also expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2016 to 2025. The report profiles key players such as Tableau Software, SAP SE, Qlik Technologies, TIBCO Software, ADVIZOR Solutions Pvt. Ltd., SAS Institute, Oracle Corporation, MicroStrategy and IBM Corporation among others. Any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/TIP00003757 The report segments the global visual analytics market as follows: Global Visual Analytics Market – By Deployment Model

On-Premise

Cloud Global Visual Analytics Market – By Business Function

Sales and Marketing

Operations

Finance

Supply Chain

Information Technology

CRM

Human Resources

Others Global Visual Analytics Market – By Vertical

Retail & Consumer Goods Market

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Others

Healthcare

Government Global Visual Analytics Market – By Geography North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America (SA)

