Well Completion Market Trend Analysis, Global Share, Growth Opportunity, Demand Overview and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) in their detailed report charted the predictive course and forecasted a possibility of exceeding the valuation by the end of 2023.

Well, completion market is riding high on the benefits it is receiving from the surge in oilfield exploration. Oil is an essential component that backs several industries and influence global economies. Hence, the need for increase in production is much needed. This has spurred the global well completion market growth, and it is now expected to achieve a 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023). The well completion market is expected to receive substantial boosts from governments as it can also influence much the economy of the oil & gas production.

With advents in technology, global competitors are making the market more responsive with their strategies due to which the global well completion market is all set to expand.

Leading Players

The strategic contenders in the well completion market are Weatherford International (U.S.), GE Oil and Gas (U.S.), Schlumberger (U.S.), Superior Energy Services (U.S.), CGG (France), C&J Energy Services Ltd. (U.S.). Halliburton (U.S.), Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (U.S.), Basic Energy Services, Inc. (U.S.), Wireline Engineering Ltd. (UK), Wild Well Control Inc. (U.S.), National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (U.S.), and SGS (Switzerland) are among others.

Segmentation:

MRFR’s analysis of the global well completion market has its base in the segmentation by operations, type, and well type. This segmentation also aims at unravelling the volume-wise and value-wise data regarding several aspects of the market.

By operations, the well completion market can be segmented by sand control, fracturing, valves, liner hanger systems, packers, intelligent wells, & others. The fracturing segment has the maximum market share, and it is fetching substantial revenue due to the increase in shale oil production and surged drilling activities. Such operations require hydraulic fracturing from shale reserves and takes in fracturing segment for maximum output.

By type, the well completion market includes equipment and services. The service segment has better market control as the service provider are competing each other by proving their mettle in the segment.

By well type, the well completion market can be segmented as offshore and onshore. The offshore segment is deemed to project higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to the surge in higher number of explorations in deep and ultra-deep-water locations.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the well completion market observes that the North American region is expected to control a major stake of the market.

The Asia Pacific and African region are also expected to add to the development of the well completion market. The major growth factors spurring the growth of these region are discoveries in South China Sea and Gulf of Thailand from Asia Pacific and in the Egyptian desert and the Mediterranean Sea from Africa.

The European market is controlled by nations such as Denmark, Norway, U.K., Germany and France. The North Sea regions have been leading the investments and are also the fastest developing oil fields in the European region.

The Middle East and African region are accredited for the next biggest market share due to huge crude oil deposits and production. However, the deteriorating geopolitical crisis in the regions can limit the market’s growth. Nations such as Angola, Chad, and Nigeria are observed to be leading the growth of the African region.

The Asia Pacific regions are expected to contribute favorably to the overall market growth due to strong demand from China and India and large demand from end users such as chemicals, automotive, and other industries.

