2025 Robotic Drilling Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% led by Nabors Industries, Rigarm, National Oilwell Varco, Sekal AS, Huisman Equipment B.V., Automated Rig

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Robotic Drilling Market– Global Analysis and Forecasts to 2025”, the global robotic drilling market is expected to reach US$ 946.6 Mn in 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.6 % during the forecast period 2018-2025.

With robotic drilling being introduced in the oil & gas industry, the sector finally has stepped into the world of automation and digital process control. Unmanned operations at the oil rigs for extraction purposes had been the dire need for the industry and has finally been made possible with Robotic Drilling System AS pioneering in this market. Primarily, the oil & gas sector is characterized by high amount of uncertainty owing to the fluctuating demands for oil & gas products worldwide, environmental impacts, and legislations laid down by several authorities on these operations. Hence, the oil drilling business is also sometimes referred to as highly risky business in financial terms as well as for the human capital involved. Digital Transformation Initiative removed the bottlenecks associated with operational costs, human lives risks, and productivity concerns. The robotic drilling companies today need to comply with environmental legislation, improving worker safety, and also ensuring reliable platform for operation.

The key companies profiled in this report include Nabors Industries Ltd., Rigarm, National Oilwell Varco, Inc., Sekal AS, Huisman Equipment B.V., Automated Rig Technologies Ltd., Drillmec Inc., Ensign Energy Services Inc., Abraj Energy Services, and Drillform Technical Services Ltd.

Key Benefits:

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Robotic Drilling Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Robotic Drilling Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Robotic Drilling Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Robotic Drilling Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

In 2017, North America is led the market with more than one third share of global robotic drilling market. The advanced drilling technologies including horizontal direction drilling and hydraulic fracturing have aided North America for sustaining the downturn of oil prices. Furthermore, the enhancements in the drilling technologies including dynamic positioning equipment have driven growth in the offshore drilling. It is expected that the offshore drilling activities would further witness growth owing to the US government support for opening of over 90% of outer continental shelf (OCS).

The report is an in-depth analysis of the Robotic Drilling Industry. It allows the market players, investors, and interested individuals to understand the market trends and growth opportunities in the space and devise strategies for business growth. It underlines the drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the industry and discusses the market size and share, segmentation, and technology trends that prevail. Information about the key players operating in the market are also discussed.

Global Robotic Drilling Market Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Installation type

New Build

Retrofit

By Application

Onshore

Offshore

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Rest of SAM



