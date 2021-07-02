Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market 2019 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

An active ingredient (AI) is the ingredient in a pharmaceutical drug that is biologically active. The similar terms active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and bulk active are also used in medicine, and the term active substance may be used for natural products. Some medication products may contain more than one active ingredient. The traditional word for the API is pharmacon or pharmakon which originally denoted a magical substance or drug.

The EMEA average price of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients is in the decreasing trend, from 6695 USD/MT in 2012 to 5483 USD/MT in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Teva

Mylan

DSM

Aurobindo Pharma

Aspen

Novartis

BASF

Pfizer

Huahai Pharmaceutical

Hisun Pharmaceutical

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Zhejiang Medicine

Reddy’s Laboratories

Zhejiang NHU

Bayer

NCPC

AbbVie

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical

Northeast Pharm

Harbin Pharmaceutical

LKPC

Segmentation by product type:

Synthetic APIs

Biotech APIs

Segmentation by application:

CNS

Cardiovascular

Genitourinary/Hormonal Drugs

Respiratory

Rheumatology

Diabetes

Oncology

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

…….

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

