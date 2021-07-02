Aerosol Valves Market Current Outlook Of Industry & Forecast 2019-2026 : Aptargroup, Lindal Group Holding , Mitani Valve, The Precision Valve , Coster Tecnologie Speciali, Summit Packaging Systems

According to Publisher, the Global Aerosol Valves market is accounted for $2.72 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.68 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.2%. Increase in demand for metered dose devices such as asthma inhaler in the healthcare sector and growing demand for aerosol based household cleaners are the factors impacting the market growth. However, the availability of alternatives in term of packaging and price and fluctuations in the prices of raw materials are the factors hindering the market. In addition, rising concerns about safety and hygiene are providing the opportunity.

An aerosol is generally used for a pressurized container which releases a liquid spray when actuated. The most common applications of the aerosol cans are the deodorants and other home care products. Aerosol packaging includes aerosol valves which are an integral part of the aerosol packaging products used to spray stored content appropriately in a controlled manner. The primary raw materials required to manufacture aerosol valves are dip tubes, springs, gasket, mounting cup, stem, and coatings.

Some of the key players in the Aerosol Valves market include are Aptargroup, Lindal Group Holding GmbH, Mitani Valve, The Precision Valve Corporation, Coster Tecnologie Speciali, Summit Packaging Systems, Koh-I-Noor Mlad? Vo?ice A.S, Yingbo Aerosol Valve (Zhongshan) Co., Ltd, Guangzhou Zhongpin Aerosol Valves Co., Ltd, Shanghai Sunhome Industrial Company, Majesty Packaging Systems Limited, Aroma Industries, EC Pack Industrial Limited, Newman Green, Seugn Il Corporation, C. Ehrensperger Ag, and Clayton Corp.

Types Covered:

– Metered

– Continuous

Valve types Covered:

– Tilt Aerosol Valve

– Vertical Aerosol Valve

End Users Covered:

– Automotive

– Healthcare

– Personal care

– Home care

– Other End Users

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Aerosol Valves Market, By Type

6 Global Aerosol Valves Market, By Valve Type

7 Global Aerosol Valves Market, By End-user

8 Global Aerosol Valves Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

