Air Traffic Control Simulation and Training Market In-Depth Analysis 2027 – Leading Players Advanced Simulation Technology, Airways, Edda Systems, EIZO, Global ATS and NATS Limited

The demand for air traffic control simulation and training is boosting as a result of the massive expansion of aircraft fleet and launch of new airlines across the globe. Upgradation of the existing systems further creates a positive outlook for the air traffic control simulation and training market in the coming years. Countries in the Asia Pacific regions would showcase significant growth in the coming years as a result of increasing defense expenditure and a large number of aircraft orders.

The air traffic control simulation and training market is anticipated to witness decent growth in coming years on account of drivers such as rising number of air travelers, coupled with a high demand of aircraft in the developing nations. Besides, increasing expenditure in the defense sector is expected to propel market growth. The air traffic control simulation and training market is foreseen to offer lucrative opportunities with the expansion of existing commercial and military aircraft fleet during the forecast period.

Top Dominating Key Players :

1.Adacel Technologies Limited

2.Advanced Simulation Technology inc.

3.Airways

4.Edda Systems

5.EIZO Corporation

6.Global ATS Ltd

7.NATS Limited

8.Saab AB

9.Tern Systems ehf.

10.UFA, Inc

The global air traffic control simulation and training market is segmented on the basis of component, training module, and application. Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware and software. On the basis of the training module, the market is segmented as communication systems, surveillance systems, navigation systems, and automation systems. The market on the basis of the application is classified as commercial and military.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global air traffic control simulation and training market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The air traffic control simulation and training market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting air traffic control simulation and training market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis on a global scenario.

