Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market Exploring Future Growth 2018-2025 and Key Players – Welltok, Intel Corporation , Nvidia Corporation , Google , IBM Corporation

The global artificial intelligence in medicines market was valued at $719 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach $18,119 million at a CAGR of 49.6% from 2018 to 2025. Artificial intelligence (AI) in medicine is used to analyze complex medical data by approximating human cognition with the help of algorithms and software. The development of novel pharmaceuticals and biologicals through clinical trials can take more than a decade and cost billions of dollars during that tenure period. AI technology can help to make this process faster and cheaper, which in turn is expected to help improve the efficiency of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

The major factors that drive the growth of the AI in medicine market include dearth of skilled healthcare professionals and increase in the processing power of AI systems that is estimated to help improve the efficiency of drug discovery and management of clinical trials. In addition, the growth in importance of precision medicine and rise in funding for the R&D activities of the use of AI technology in the field of medicine are anticipated to help boost the market growth. However, limited acceptance from healthcare professionals and limitations of AI decision-making can hamper the market growth. Moreover, untapped market opportunities available in developing regions such as India and China help open new avenues for the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Key Players of the Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market are:

Welltok, Intel Corporation , Nvidia Corporation , Google , IBM Corporation , Microsoft Corporation , General Vision, Enlitic, BioXcel Corporation , Berg Health.

Get sample copy of “Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market” at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659022/sample

Major Types of Artificial Intelligence in Medicine covered are:

Hardware

Software

Service

Major Applications of Artificial Intelligence in Medicine covered are:

Drug Discovery & Repurposing (Preclinical Phase)

Clinical Research Trial

Personalized Medicine

Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Artificial Intelligence in Medicine market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Artificial Intelligence in Medicine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659022/discount

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market Size

2.2 Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Sales by Product

4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Revenue by Product

4.3 Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Breakdown Data by End User

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659022/buying

In the end, Artificial Intelligence in Medicine industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]