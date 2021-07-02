Automatic Identification System Market : Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 to 2024
Automatic Identification System Market Overview
Automatic identification system refers to an automatic tracking technology which provides the information about the traffic of the marines. Automatic identification system helps in better traffic management and prevention of possible maritime collision. It has been observed that automatic identification systems are mainly used for providing safety to the vessels.
Market Size and Forecast
Global Automatic identification system market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Further, the market of automatic identification system is expected to garner USD 272 Million by the end of 2024. In recent years, marine industry has witnessed huge growth all over the globe. Increasing demand for better maritime traffic management and advancement in marine transportation is expected to drive the growth of the global automatic identification system market.
In the terms of regional platform, North America dominated the overall automatic identification system market in 2016. Further, North America region is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high maritime security in the region. Further, rising government participation in the adoption of automatic identification system is expected to foster the growth of the automatic identification system market. In North America region, U.S. accounted for the largest market share of automatic identification system market. Additionally, rising adoption of automatic identification system by the U.S. Coast Guard is anticipated to garner the growth of the market in the nation. Further, Canada is also expected to contribute significantly to the growth of automatic system identification market due to the stringent government rules and regulations. Further, Canadian government has made it mandatory to install automatic identification system in the vessels. This factor is expected to fuel the growth of automatic identification system in the nation.
Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Increasing number of waterborne transportation and trade in the region is anticipated to swell the demand for automatic identification system during the forecast period. Additionally, China and India are expected to be the major contributor to the growth of the automatic identification system market over the forecast period.
https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075658
Market Segmentation
Our in-depth analysis has segmented global automatic identification system market into the following segments:
By Platform
Vessel Based Platform
On-Shore Based Platform
By Class
Class A automatic identification system
Class B automatic identification system
Automatic identification base stations
By Region
Global automatic identification system market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers & Challenges
The growth of global automatic identification system market can be attributed to rising volume of seaborne trade. Further, this rising growth of overseas trade is resulting in augmented demand for effective marine traffic management which is likely to boost the growth of the automatic identification system market. More importantly, huge growth in the GDP of the growing economies is anticipated to fuel the growth of the international trade. According to the Society of Maritime Industries, global economic expansion is projected to double the seaborne trade by 2030. This factor is expected to upscale the growth of the automatic identification system globally.
Stringent rules & regulations to minimize the marine accidents are expected to propel the growth of the automatic identification system market. Specifically, strict directive of the International Maritime Organization to install automatic identification system in the vessels is uplifting the growth of the automatic identification system market globally.
On the contrary, high cost of the automatic identification system technology is likely to hamper the growth of the global automatic identification market. That aside, technological limitations such as range limitation and lack of reporting facilities between marines and on shore authorities is anticipated to hinder the growth of the global automatic identification market.
Key Players
Honeywell International Inc.
Company Overview
Key Product Offerings
Business Strategy
SWOT Analysis
Financials
Orbcomm Inc.
Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.
Garmin International Inc.
Kongsberg Maritime
SAAB Transponder Tech AB
L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.
Raytheon Ltd.
Exactearth Ltd.
Thales Group
Scope and Context
Overview of the Parent Market
Analyst View
Segmentation
The global automatic identification system market is segmented as follows:
By Platform Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By Class Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
Market Dynamics
Supply & Demand Risk
Competitive Landscape
Porter’s Five Force Model
Geographical Economic Activity
Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio
Recent Trends and Developments
Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges
Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment
About Kenneth Research:
Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609