Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market to Grow at 12+% CAGR to Reach US$ 8.70 Bn by 2027 Led by Automotive Lighting, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Koito Manufacturing

New Intelligence Report on “Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market to 2027” is recently published by The Insight Partners. The report aims to provide leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years

The global automotive intelligent lighting market is estimated to account US$ 3.22 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account to US$ 8.70 Bn by 2027.

The automotive manufacturers worldwide are experiencing significant demand for vehicles ranging from passenger vehicles, lightweight commercial vehicles, and heavyweight commercial vehicles. Higher disposable income in the developed countries and increasing purchasing power capacity among the population in developing countries is significantly driving the advanced technological vehicles procurement. The global automotive intelligent lighting market is majorly driven by rapid rise in sales of premium and luxury cars due to rising disposable incomes and continuous partnership of automotive OEMs with semiconductor manufacturers is capitalizing the market. However, the governments of different countries are investing heavily for the advancement of lighting system integrated with vehicles to provide better visibility during night time are projected to offer considerable opportunities to the players in the automotive intelligent lighting market.

Some of the key players included in the global automotive intelligent lighting market are Automotive Lighting LLC, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Lumileds Holding B.V., OSRAM Continental GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, SL Corporation, Tungsram, Valeo SA, and Varroc Group among others.

The report segments the global automotive intelligent lighting market as follows:

Global Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market – By Technology

LED Matrix

Laser

Global Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market – By Type of Lights

Adaptive Headlight

Intelligent Ambient Lighting

Global Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market – By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle EAST & Africa (MEA) South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



