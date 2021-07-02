Automotive LiDAR Market to Grow at 30.4% CAGR to Reach US$ 4,348.09 Mn by 2027 Led by Key Players Continental AG, Denso, Innoviz Technologies, Luminar Technologies, Omron Corporation

Latest market study on “Automotive LiDAR Market to 2027 by Type (Solid State and Flash); Component (Photodetectors, Laser, Integrated Circuit, Optical Elements, and Others); and Application (Autonomous Shuttle, Robotaxis, and Passenger cars) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the automotive LiDAR market is estimated to reach US$ 4,348.09 Mn by 2027 from US$ 415.10 Mn in 2018. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

In the current automotive market, major manufacturers are integrating their vehicles with technologically enhanced sensors, in order to improve the safety of the vehicles. Apart from sensors, several other types of semiconductors are also being integrated on the newer vehicles, which is paving the path for semiconductor industry players to generate substantial revenue. The demand share of technologically robust semiconductor components in the automotive industry is majorly among the passenger car segment. Cost and fuel efficiency no longer stay as the primary criterion for purchasing, instead the purchase more depend on the comfort and security provided in the car. Attributing to this fact that, the global automobile manufacturers are witnessing substantial demand for high-end cars, which is pressurizing the automobile manufacturers to add increased numbers of electronic components, thereby driving the market for automotive LiDAR. Additionally, surging adoption of advanced ADAS systems is impacting positively on the automotive LiDAR market. Thus, the rising automotive manufacturing is playing a major role in driving the automotive LiDAR market in the current scenario. A similar trend is also foreseen to drive the market in the coming years.

The major companies offering automotive LiDAR market include Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Innoviz Technologies, Ltd., Luminar Technologies, Inc., Omron Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Trilumina Corporation, Valeo SA, Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., and Xenomatix N.V. among others. Several other companies are also offering these LiDAR products and solutions to automotive industry which is facilitating the market to propel over the years.

Ask for a Sample of this Report Now at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003511/

Key Benefits:

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Automotive LiDAR Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Automotive LiDAR Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Automotive LiDAR Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Automotive LiDAR Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

The report is an in-depth analysis of the Automotive LiDAR Industry. It allows the market players, investors, and interested individuals to understand the market trends and growth opportunities in the space and devise strategies for business growth. It underlines the drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the industry and discusses the market size and share, segmentation, and technology trends that prevail. Information about the key players operating in the market are also discussed.

The report segments the global Automotive LiDAR Market as follows:

Global Automotive LiDAR Market – By Type

Solid State

Flash

Automotive LiDAR Market – By Component

Photodetectors

Laser

Integrated Circuit

Optical elements

Others

Global Automotive LiDAR Market – By Application

Autonomous Shuttle

Robotaxis

Passenger Cars

Global Automotive LiDAR Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Spain UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE

Rest of MEA South America (SAM) Brazil Rest of SAM



Direct Purchase a copy of this report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003511/

About Us

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

We are committed to providing highest quality research and consulting services to our customers. We help our clients understand key market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions by providing market research solutions at an affordable cost.

Contact us

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Home: https://www.theinsightpartners.com