Automotive Logistics Market to Grow at 6.6% CAGR to Reach US$ 370.8 billion by 2027 Led by Key Players DHL, CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker Logistics, DSV A/S, GEODIS, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express, Ryder System

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Automotive Logistics Market- Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global automotive logistics market is expected to reach US$ 370.8 billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

In 2018, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 7.4%. There is a significant production of vehicles and automotive components in the region. China, being the most significant vehicle manufacturing country in the Asia Pacific region, produced 27.8 million vehicles in 2018, which showcases, the demand for automotive logistics in the country. Chinese automakers export their vehicles to several countries, including Afghanistan, Brazil, Chile, Egypt, the Philippines, Russia, and Saudi Arabia, among others. The rising demand for Chinese manufactured vehicles in these countries are pressurizing the Chinese automakers to engage themselves in partnering with logistics companies increasingly. This factor is posing a significant business growth opportunity for Chinese logistics companies as well as international logistics partners, thereby, is anticipated to boost the automotive logistics market in the coming years. China accounted for a significant market share in the Asia Pacific automotive logistics market in 2018.

The automotive logistics market is occupied with large numbers of established players as well as emerging players across the globe. The key companies functioning in the market include DHL, CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker Logistics, DSV A/S, GEODIS, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co., Ltd. Ryder System, Inc., United Parcel Service of America, Inc., and XPO Logistics among others.

Key Benefits:

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Automotive Logistics Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Automotive Logistics Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Automotive Logistics Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Automotive Logistics Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive logistics companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years. The top companies operating in the field of automotive logistics include Deutsche Post DHL Group, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., and others. Many other companies operating in the market and are coming up with new technologies and offerings, which is helping the market for the automotive logistics to expand over the years in terms of revenue.

GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE LOGISTICS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Automotive Logistics Market – By Type

Outsourcing

Insourcing

Global Automotive Logistics Market – By Services

Transportation

Warehousing

Packaging Processes

Integrated Service

Reverse Logistics

Global Automotive Logistics Market – By Sector

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Tire

Component

Global Automotive Logistics Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Russia UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) South Korea China India Japan Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



