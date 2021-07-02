Automotive Parts Packaging Market is expected to grow at a Robust CAGR of 4.1% between 2019-2027 | CMTP Packaging, DS Smith, Encase, JIT Packaging, Nefab group

Latest market study on “Automotive Parts Packaging Market to 2027 by Product Type (Pallets, Crates, Cartons, Bags & Pouches, Trays, and Others); Packaging Type (Reusable and Disposable); and Component (Battery, Cooling Systems, Lighting Component, Engine Component, Electricals, and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the automotive parts packaging market is estimated to reach US$ 3.12 Bn by 2027 from US$ 2.18 Bn in 2018. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The automotive industry involves a wide variety of complexity of packaging materials. The vehicle industry is one of the largest contributors in the market for utilizing packaging solutions. It is estimated that the automotive sector contributes to almost 40% of all industrial and transport packaging worldwide. Failure to cater the right packaging solution across the value chain of automotive manufacturing could incur huge costs to the customers, as well as the manufacturers leading to overall cost additions. Hence, it is mandatory for the automotive industry to have a high quality packaging solution that can deliver high protection and thereby deliver higher value goods as well as parts. APAC region is one of the most important global automotive hubs. China accounts for approximately 30% of the passenger car produced globally. Lower cost of labor wages and availability of skilled workmen in the region hands competitive advantage to the region for manufacturing of automobiles.

The major companies offering automotive parts packaging market include CMTP Packaging Pty Ltd, DS Smith Plc., Encase Ltd., JIT Packaging, Nefab group, Pacific Packaging Products Inc., Pratt Industries Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group, and Sonoco Products Company among others. Several other companies are also offering these solutions to automotive industry which is facilitating the market to propel over the years.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Automotive Parts Packaging Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Automotive Parts Packaging Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Automotive Parts Packaging Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Automotive Parts Packaging Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

The report is an in-depth analysis of the Automotive Parts Packaging Industry. It allows the market players, investors, and interested individuals to understand the market trends and growth opportunities in the space and devise strategies for business growth. It underlines the drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the industry and discusses the market size and share, segmentation, and technology trends that prevail. Information about the key players operating in the market are also discussed.

The report segments the global automotive parts packaging market as follows:

Global Automotive Parts Packaging Market – By Product Type



Pallets

Crates

Cartons

Bags & Pouches

Trays

Others

Global Automotive Parts Packaging Market – By Packaging Type



Reusable

Disposable

Global Automotive Parts Packaging Market – By Component



Battery

Cooling Systems

Lighting Component

Engine Component

Electricals

Others

Global Automotive Parts Packaging Market – By Geography



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Russia

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

South Korea

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

South America (SAM)

Brazil

Rest of MEA

