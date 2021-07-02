Autonomous Agents Market PEST Analysis by 2027 with Top Companies – Affectiva, Amazon Web Services, Fair Isaac Corporation, IBM, Infosys, Microsoft, Nuance Communications, Oracle, SAP SE, SAS Institute

Market Report Titled ” Autonomous Agents Market Research Report – Forecast to 2027″ is a Specialist Examination Report Explores the Market by Research Methodology, Segmentation, Key Players, and Major Region Globally .

The autonomous agents market is gaining traction as a result of significant emphasis on automating business processes with minimal human intervention. The market is mostly dominated by the IT and telecom industry as a significant end-user vertical for enhancing the customer experience. Favorable economic conditions and expanding digitalization is expected to create a positive outlook for the market players during the forecast period.

The autonomous agents market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the massive growth of large and complex data sets coupled with the increasing number of artificial intelligence applications. However, the lack of skilled workforce may hamper the growth of the autonomous agents market. On the other hand, advancements in machine learning and artificial intelligence are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the key players of the autonomous agents market during the forecast period.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Affectiva

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

Microsoft Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

The global autonomous agents market is segmented on the basis of deployment and industry vertical. Based on deployment, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. On the basis of the industry vertical, the market is segmented as BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation & mobility and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Autonomous Agents market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Autonomous Agents Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Autonomous Agents market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Autonomous Agents market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Autonomous Agents Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Autonomous Agents Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Autonomous Agents Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Autonomous Agents Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

