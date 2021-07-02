Business Accounting Software Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 to 2024

Business Accounting Software Market Overview

Business accounting software is a type of either online or offline application software which is used to keep tracks of accounting transactions or to manage money flowing in and out of a business. Business accounting software is a better solution for managing account of a business and it can easily manage accounts payables, account receivables, general ledger, business’s payroll and other business modules. Business accounting software has a number of advantages such as it ensures accurate financials of the business, time-saver, convincing, cheaper operation and higher overall productivity. Such benefits of business accounting software make this software more acceptable in small businesses. Some popular business accounting software includes zoho books, quick books, ava tax and dynamics are available in market.

Market Size & Forecast

Global Business accounting software market is envisioned to flourish at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% over the forecast period i.e.2017-2024. The global market for business accounting software was valued at revenue of USD 3.2 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach at valuation of USD 4.4 Billion by the end of forecast period. Rapid emergence of business accounting mobile application and growing demand for effective way to manage accounts of small businesses are expected to be the dynamic factors behind the growth of global business accounting software market.

Business Accounting software

Geographically, global business accounting software market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Among these regions, North America has been the dominating region the global business accounting software market with highest percentage share. Further, North America region is expected to witness a robust growth during the forecast period. Further, this growth of business accounting software market can be attributed to factors such as rising penetration of business accounting mobile applications and higher adoption of modern technology in this region.

Moreover, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be fastest growing market for business accounting software during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is also expected to grow at a robust pace owing to the factors such as emergence of small businesses and growing investment in business sector are likely to bolster the growth of global business accounting software market in Asia Pacific region.