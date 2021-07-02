Cage Free Eggs Market Volume Analysis, Size, Share And Latest Key Trends -2023

Global Cage Free Eggs Market – Overview

The report published by Market Research Future (MRFR) states that the Global Cage-Free Eggs Market is anticipated to exhibit noteworthy expansion at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. Cage-free eggs or free-range eggs are produced from poultry that is permitted access to the outdoors.

Increasing consumer demand for eggs with comparatively bigger size and higher nutritive value and increasing preference of cage-free poultry farming in order to maintain the health of poultry are leading to the notable growth of the Global Cage-Free Eggs Market. Increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of cage-free eggs over conventional eggs as they have high omega-3 content and are beneficial in controlling cholesterol levels is also propelling the growth of the Global Cage-Free Eggs Market. Implementation of strict regulatory framework by the government in various regions regarding the norms of cage-free poultry is also contributing to the growth of the global cage-free eggs market. However, controversies regarding the benefits of cage-free environment to the poultry and the yield are restraining the expansion of the global cage-free eggs market during the assessment period.

Get a Free Sample [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4774

Global Cage-free Eggs Market: Key Players

The prime players profiled by MRFR that are operating in the Global Cage-Free Eggs Market are-

Herbruck Poultry Ranch, Inc. (the U.S.)

Kuramochi Sangyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Lakes Freerange Egg Co., Ltd. (the U.K.)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (the U.S.)

Midwest Poultry Services, L.P. (the U.S.)

Eggland’s Best, LLC. (the U.S.)

Weaver Brothers, Inc. (the U.S.)

Regional Analysis

The Global Cage-Free Eggs Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Europe is dominating the cage-free eggs market followed by North America. Europe has been accounted for a higher consumption of cage-free eggs owing to bulky and bright orange yolks, which is rich in fatty acids and helps in maintaining body cholesterol level. Additionally, it has a better taste as compared to the conventional caged eggs. Furthermore, high demand for cage-free eggs from the poultry industry is considered to be a key driving factor in this region.

Moreover, growing sensitivity towards poultry health and high demand for cage-free eggs from the consumers, a strong growth is estimated in the cage-free eggs market in the North American region. Additionally, collective efforts from the government and regulatory authorities on the poultry industry to produce cage-free eggs is expected to boost the market for cage-free eggs at the global level.

Global Cage-free Eggs Market: Segmental Analysis

The Global Cage-Free Eggs Market has been segmented on the basis of Egg Color, Egg Size, and Distribution Channel.

Based on Egg Color

white

brown

Based on Egg Size

Small

Medium

Large

others

Based on Distribution Channel