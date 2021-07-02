Consumer IoT Market 2019 Competitive Analysis By Top Key Players | Aimia Inc., Bond Brand Loyalty Inc., Comarch SA, Epsilon Data Management LLC, Fidelity Information Services Inc. (FIS), IBM Corporation, Kobie Marketing, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE

The consumer IoT refers to the numerous of physical personal devices, such as wearable, smartphones,

and other devices. Rising number of smart home appliances, are connected to the internet to collect and share data. Consumer IoT are used in applications such as security, home monitoring, automation, and control as well as networked entertainment in the home. The advancements in artificial intelligence, the rise of big data, growing number of internet users & adoption of smart devices, better networks & connectivity are the primary drivers that are boosting the growth of the consumer IoT market. Moreover, the government funding in R&D activities related to IoT and growing digital & mobile lifestyle are expected to provide significant opportunities to consumer IoT market to grow in the coming years.

The “Global Consumer IoT Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer IoT market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global consumer IoT market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global consumer IoT market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the consumer IoT market.

Some of The Leading Players of Consumer IoT Market : Analog Devices, Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, General Electric Company, Intel Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Qualcomm Incorporated, Schneider Electric, STMicroelectronics, and Texas Instruments Inc

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global consumer IoT market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall consumer IoT market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the consumer IoT market.

