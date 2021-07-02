Contrast Media/Contrast Agent Market Global Research Report With J.B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Magnus Health , Jodas , TAEJOON PHARM

Increasing number of research and funding activities of contrast media or contrast agents and growing number of public and private diagnostic centers are likely to drive growth of the market. Additionally, increasing approvals for contrast agents likely to add novel opportunities for the global contrast media/agents market over the forecast period.Contrast media which is also called as contrast agents are chemicals used to enhance the visualization of body tissues and organs. Contrast agents provide better images of vital organs and body structures during medical procedures performed using X-ray/CT, MRI and ultrasound systems. Contrast media or agents help physicians to diagnose medical conditions resolutely by roving the visibility of specific organs, tissues or blood vessels in the body. Iodine based contrast are used for computed tomography (CT), lipid bubble contrast agents are used in ultrasound and gadolinium based agents for MRI.

The “Global Contrast Media/Agent Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a focused global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global contrast media/agents market with detailed market segmentation by type, imaging modality, indication, route of administration, application, and geography. The global contrast media/agents market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.The report also includes the profiles of key contrast media/agents manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Some of the key players influencing the market are :- Bayer AG,

General Electric Company,

Guerbet,

DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY LIMITED ,

J.B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals,

Magnus Health ,

Jodas ,

TAEJOON PHARM ,

Unijules Life Sciences Ltd.,

Bracco Diagnostic Inc.

and others.

Market Segments:

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into iodinated contrast media, barium-based contrast media, microbubble contrast media and gadolinium- based contrast media.

The imaging modality market is segmented into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), X-ray/computed tomography (CT) and ultrasound. The Contrast media/ Contrast agent market by route of administration is classified as intravascular, rectal, oral and others.

Based on application market is segmented into interventional radiology, interventional cardiology and radiology.The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global contrast media/agents market based on type, imaging modality, indication, route of administration, and application.

It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall contrast media/agents market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.North America followed by Europe, is expected to dominate the contrast media/agents market in the global arena due to the increasing number of cancer, neurological disorders and cardiovascular diseases among the aging population. Additionally, developments in neuroimaging promise efficacy improvements are also expected to upsurge the growth of the market. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to show a significant growth rate over the next five years in the global contrast media/agents market owing to the improving neurological and nephrological treatments or techniques in the region.

