Digital Banking Platforms Market PEST Analysis by 2027 with Top Companies – Appway, CREALOGIX, EdgeVerve, Fiserv, Oracle, SAP SE, Sopra Steria Group SA, TCS, The Bank of New York Mellon, Worldline

Digital banking platform is an omnichannel or multichannel solution implemented by banks to digitalize banking services. Digital banking is a broader term than online baking as it includes digitalization of all banking services, which were initially available only at bank branches. These activities include loan management, applying for financial products, money deposits, withdrawals, or payments, and account services, among others. Implementation of digital banking platforms helps banks to efficiently perform tasks with reduced human errors, thus, improving the quality of services offered.

The growing adoption of smartphones, laptops, and desktops, coupled with increasing internet penetration is resulting in the growth of digital banking platforms market. With the availability of enhanced internet access, users’ can easily perform banking activities through these devices. Further, increasing awareness among people regarding online banking and adoption of digital platforms by banks to offer better customer experience are other key factors propelling the digital banking platforms market growth. Also, several governments of developing nations are taking initiatives to create awareness regarding digital payments, thereby, bolstering the growth of the digital banking payments market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Appway AG

CREALOGIX

EdgeVerve Systems Limited

Fiserv, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Sopra Steria Group SA

TCS Limited

The Bank of New York Mellon

Worldline

The global digital banking platforms market is segmented on the basis of mode and deployment. Based on the mode, the market is bifurcated into corporate banking and personal banking. The deployment segment of digital banking platforms market is classified into cloud and on-premise.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Digital Banking Platforms market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Digital Banking Platforms market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

