Digital Language Learning Market Growing Demand to Impact Revenue Share during 2019-2027| Fluenz, Lingod, Living Language, Michel Thomas Method, Pearson Education, Preply, Rosetta Stone, Simon And Schuster

The growing interest among students to pursue higher education from foreign universities is rising the demand for different digital and online languages courses. The advancement in educational technology is enabling the students and professionals to learn various languages online by enrolling into different websites. The factors mentioned above are impacting positively on the growth of digital language learning market on a global scenario.

The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence for customizing the different language learning solution, which also tracks the student progress is one of the major drivers for the growth of digital language learning market. The boosting governmental initiatives towards efficient learning technologies is creating opportunities for the digital language learning market in the coming years.

Top Key Players profiles in this Report includes,

Fluenz, Inc, Lingoda Gmbh, Living Language, Michel Thomas Method, Pearson Education Inc., Preply Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., Simon And Schuster Inc., Verbling Inc., Yabla

The global digital language learning market is segmented on the language type, deployment type, business type and end user. Based on language type, the market is segmented into English, mandarin, Spanish, German and others. On the basis of deployment type, the market of segmented into On-premise, Cloud. Based on business type the market is fragmented into business-to-business, business-to-customer. Similarly, on the basis of end user the market is segmented into academic, non-academic.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global digital language learning market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The digital language learning market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

