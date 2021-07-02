Digital Therapeutics Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2017-2025 and Focusing on Top Key Players – Proteus Digital Health, Omada Health , WellDoc, 2Morrow, Livongo Health

Digital therapeutic is a digitized health solution, which utilizes digital and online health technologies to treat various medical and psychological conditions. It is a type of apps that helps patients and physicians track health data by modifying patient behavior as well as provide remote monitoring to improve long-term health problems. The global digital therapeutics market was valued at $1,751 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $7,833 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

Factors that drive the growth of the global digital therapeutics market are growing need to control healthcare costs and upsurge in the incidence of chronic diseases. However, lack of awareness toward digital therapeutics acts as a key restraint to the market growth. On the contrary, high growth potential in the developing economies is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities.

The global digital therapeutics market is segmented into the application, product, sales channel, and region. The applications covered in the study include diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases (CVD), central nervous system (CNS) disease, respiratory diseases, smoking cessation, gastrointestinal disorders, and others. Based on product, the market is classified into software and devices. Depending on sales channel, it is bifurcated into business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C). Furthermore, the business-to-business (B2B) segment is categorized into employers, healthcare providers, and others. By business-to-consumers, the market is classified into patients and caregivers. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major Key Players of the Digital Therapeutics Market are:

Proteus Digital Health, Omada Health , WellDoc, 2Morrow, Livongo Health, Propeller Health, Twine Health, Inc., Canary Health, Inc. Noom Inc., and Medtronic Plc.

Major Types of Digital Therapeutics covered are:

Software and Devices

Major Applications of Digital Therapeutics covered are:

Diabetes

Obesity

Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD)

Central Nervous System (CNS) Disease

Gastrointestinal Disorders (GID)

Respiratory Diseases

Smoking Cessation, and Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Digital Therapeutics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Digital Therapeutics market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Digital Therapeutics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Digital Therapeutics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

