Dolomite Market 2019 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024
Global Dolomite Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This Dolomite market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of Dolomite industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.
Dolomite is a naturally occurring double carbonate consisting of a structural arrangement of calcium carbonate CaCO3 and magnesium carbonate MgCO3. The nodular particle shape of dolomite crystals has similarities to marble ones. Therefore, dolomite is often present together with marble. Its sedimentary origin had been subjected to high pressure and temperature (metamorphosis) during movements in the earth’s crust.
Dolomite is an essential mineral which is using in many industries. The principal uses of industrial dolomite, firstly as a refractory and later as a flux, have been linked with iron and steelmaking since the latter part of the 19th century. In 2015, the industrial field is dominated the market with 67.13% share.Despite the huge market of the industry, but the current dolomite downstream industry is saturated, so the market competition will continue to increase, resulting in significant reduction of profits for small manufacturers, leading to the possibility of changes in the market.
According to this study, over the next five years the Dolomite market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Dolomite business, shared in Chapter 3.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
- Lhoist Group
- Imerys
- Liuhe Mining
- Omya Group
- Sibelco
- Specialty Minerals
- Magnesita
- Nordkalk
- Beihai Group
- Dillon & Company
- Graymont
- Wancheng Meiye
- Longcliffe Quarries
- Jindu Mining
- Carriere de Merlemont
- Nittetsu Mining
- Arihant MinChem
- Dongfeng Dolomite
- Jinding Magnesite Group
- PT Polowijo Gosari
- MINERARIA DI BOCA SR
- Carmeuse
- Danding Group
- Multi Min
- Shinko Kogyo
- Samwha Group
Segmentation by product type:
- Calcium Dolomite
- Magnesia Dolomite
- Others
Segmentation by application:
- Construction Materials
- Industrial
- Agricultural
- Other
This report also splits the market by region:
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- …….
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Dolomite consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
- To understand the structure of Dolomite market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Dolomite manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Dolomite with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the consumption of Dolomite submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
