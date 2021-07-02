Energy Storage for Microgrids Market Outlook to 2027 | ABBLtd., Ampard, Aquion Energy, EnStorage, General Electric Digital Energy, Green Energy, Greensmith Energy, NEC, S&C Electric

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Rising concerns over the depletion of non-renewable energy sources have shifted the focus towards renewable energy sources alternatives. Energy management for optimal utilization of energy has remained the highest priority of scientists and researchers and this has led to the development of advanced energy storage systems. Also, energy conservation is an imperative task for the energy generation industry and therefore, advanced energy storage deployments become imminent in recent times. Microgrids are networks that are connected to a centralized grid and derive power from that grid. These microgrids supply power to the remote areas.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Rising concerns about global warming and the growing need to reduce carbon emissions is anticipated to drive the energy storage for microgrids market in the coming years. High installation costs of microgrids is anticipated to pose a challenge to the growth of the energy storage for microgrids market. Further, increasing projects related to the electrification of rural parts in the majority of developing economies is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the energy storage for microgrids market.

Key players profiled in the report include ABBLtd., Ampard, Aquion Energy, EnStorage, General Electric Digital Energy, Green Energy, Greensmith Energy, NEC, S&C Electric, ToshibaCorporation

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the energy storage for microgrids market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global energy storage for microgrids market is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading energy storage for microgrids market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.



MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global energy storage for microgrids market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. Based on type, the energy storage for microgrids market is segmented Li-ion battery and Lead acid battery. On the basis of application, the energy storage for microgrids market is segmented into peak hour shaving, volt ampere reactive services, and black start.

