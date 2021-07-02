Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market Growth, Emerging Trends, Technological Development and Forecast to 2023 | Box, Capgemini, Citrix Systems, Dropbox, Egnyte, Google, Microsoft, Blackberry

Enterprise file synchronization and sharing refers to software services that enable organizations to securely synchronize and share documents, photos, videos and files from multiple devices with employees, and external customers and partners. File sharing and synchronization software have become an essential productivity-enabling resource for increasingly mobile information workers, majorly driven by the BYOD policy. However, in the absence of modern enterprise EFSS solutions, a majority of information workers share documents and files via email and other unsecured methods.

The research report on Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market status and development trend, including types, applications, growth, opportunities, rising technology, competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the key players of Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market:

Box, Capgemini, Citrix Systems, Dropbox, Egnyte, Google, Microsoft, Syncplicity, Thru, Varonis Systems, Blackberry

Product Type Segmentation

Managed Services

Professional Services

Industry Segmentation

Education

Government

IT & Telecom

Logistics & Retail

Manufacturing

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

